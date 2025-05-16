Early Memorial Day Crocs sale live from $19 at Amazon — 15 deals I'm shopping on clogs, sandals and more

Memorial Day sales are rolling out everywhere, so now’s the time to treat yourself to some new footwear for the summer. Nothing says summer like Crocs, and there are a ton of awesome Crocs deals I’ve found ahead of the holiday!

Right now you can get Crocs deals from $19 at Amazon. From the ever-popular Crocs Classic Clog on sale from $22 to the unique and stylish Crocs Brooklyn High Heels on sale from $35, there’s a deal to suit everybody.

I’ve listed my favorite sales below. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so you’ll want to check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the best early Memorial Day Nike deals.

Best Crocs Deals

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now $19 at Amazon Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. They come in a bunch of eye-catching prints.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now $22 at Amazon The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal: was $34 now $22 at Amazon Make the most of spring with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard, or the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now $23 at Amazon Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Cross Strap Sandals: was $34 now $26 at Amazon Right now you can nab these Crocs Cross Strap Sandals on sale from just $26, so act fast. Their chunky strap design looks awesome, and you can even personalize them by adding Jibbitz charms. Plus, they're made of LiteRide foam that molds to your feet for ultimate comfort.

Crocs Classic Geo Clogs: was $59 now $28 at Amazon These Crocs have some serious wow factor. They're based on Crocs' classic clogs design and sport their signature comfortable Croslite foam. However, they're shaped into a geode-inspired pattern. The gold, silver, aqua and lilac colorways even have glitter embedded for extra sparkle.

Crocs Classic Hiker Clog: was $59 now $29 at Amazon These shoes prove that Crocs can be worn anywhere — even on the trail. Made of durable and grippy rubber, these Crocs have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them secure on your feet.

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Towel Sandals: was $54 now $29 at Amazon I always wear my slides after I get out of the shower, so I think these Crocs are ingenious. They have a soft terry towel lining that'll dry your feet quickly. Or, if you want to wear them out and about, they'll be super comfy.

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now $33 at Amazon Add a touch of sparkle to your daily routine with the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs. Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs are made with Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Don't miss out on this dazzling deal!

Crocs Brooklyn Heels Heeled Sandal: was $69 now $35 at Amazon Crocs doesn't only make clogs — these heeled sandals are perfect for a night on the town. These are lightweight and comfortable thanks to their Croslite foam footbed. Plus, you have your choice of style between an elegant monochrome strap or a stylish woven design.

Crocs Classic Blitzen IV Clogs: was $59 now $39 at Amazon They might be a bit warm for this time of year, but the Crocs Blitzen IV clogs are a great buy with this discount. These low-backed clogs have a fuzzy lining that makes them super cozy. Their selection of pastel colorways is really nice, too.

Crocs Brooklyn 4u Low Wedges Sandal: was $54 now $40 at Amazon I love every color these Crocs sandals come in, so this deal is tough to resist. They have adjustable straps at the back and platform soles to give you some extra height. You can add Jibbitz charms across the upper, too.