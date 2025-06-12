Epic Crocs sale from $18 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd add to my cart for the summer
Now’s the time to stock up on Crocs
Summer is here, and that means it’s finally time to free your feet. Crocs are some of the comfiest shoes out there, and their lightweight, water-friendly styles make them a firm favorite for beachgoers, walkers, errand runners and everything in between.
Right now, you can score Crocs from $18 at Amazon. This is an awesome chance to pick up some stylish footwear before you head out on vacation. For example, the Crocs Crocband Clog is on sale from $26 at Amazon. The iconic striped design paired with a Crocs logo make these a winner, and they make for a great Father’s Day gift, too.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Crocs deals in Amazon’s sale. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s sale on patio furniture, grills and more.
Best Crocs Deals
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.
Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.
These clogs come in Crocs' classic style, in a range of graphic prints. They're made of Croslite foam that's supportive and breathable. Certain sizes and colors are on sale from $23. You can get these printed with flowers, dice, strawberries, kiwis and more.
The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!
The Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide are game-changers in terms of comfort and style. For starters, they come in a bunch of attractive colors, and their two-strap design means they slip on easily and stay put on your feet.
These Crocs sandals have a stylish wide strap, as well as a fun color contrast between the insole and outsole. You can't do much better than these for walks, running errands or relaxing around the house.
Get ahead of the rain with the Crocs Crush Rain Boots. These boots have 2-inch heels that'll keep you well clear of puddles, and you can tuck your pants into the cuffs to keep them from getting muddy.
These Crocs have seen impressive discounts in certain sizes and colors, and they have an equally impressive look. Their large platform soles make them a super cool way to elevate your outfits. Reviewers on Amazon also like that they're lightweight and easy to walk in.
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.
These Crocs Classic Clogs have a twist — they come in a selection of fun colors and have a translucent panel at the top for contrast. So if you miss the jelly shoes that were popular in the 90s, make sure to snap this deal up.
These Crocs come in a huge selection of pretty, swirled colors. The marbled tie-dye design makes them stand out, and with so many color options to choose from, you're sure to find a favorite that matches your wardrobe.
A twist on Crocs' classic style, these clogs are printed with a unique Realtree pattern. These are designed to camouflage with different environments, but I love them because you can wear them to stand out, too.
Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.
If your average pair of sandals just don't have enough straps for you, these should do the trick. The Crocs Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedges have nine straps on board, which look stylish as well as helping keep them on your feet. They're made of lightweight, comfortable Croslite foam.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
