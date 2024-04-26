Massive Bose sale at Amazon — the 5 best deals from $99

We take sound quality seriously here at Tom's Guide, and Bose indisputably offers some of the very best designs, especially when it comes to speakers. Upgrading an on-the-go audio experience with the brand, however, typically requires shelling out a pretty penny—until now, that is.

As an extension of a massive tech sale happening at the e-tailer giant this weekend, we also spotted multiple Bose devices down to $99 at Amazon. This includes Bluetooth speakers, portable minis, and headphones, totaling to five deals worth shopping for before April ends.

Best Bose Speaker Deals

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. All five colors are 20% off.

Best Bose Headphones Deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.