Massive Bose sale at Amazon — the 5 best deals from $99
Score huge savings on Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers
We take sound quality seriously here at Tom's Guide, and Bose indisputably offers some of the very best designs, especially when it comes to speakers. Upgrading an on-the-go audio experience with the brand, however, typically requires shelling out a pretty penny—until now, that is.
As an extension of a massive tech sale happening at the e-tailer giant this weekend, we also spotted multiple Bose devices down to $99 at Amazon. This includes Bluetooth speakers, portable minis, and headphones, totaling to five deals worth shopping for before April ends.
Best Bose Speaker Deals
Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. All five colors are 20% off.
Best Bose Headphones Deals
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.