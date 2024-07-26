Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — 21 deals I’d get on laptops, headphones, OLED TVs and more

Best Buy's Great Summer Sale is continuing through the weekend, but you only have a couple of days left to snag these deals. Make sure not to miss your chance to get discounted TVs, laptops, Apple gear and more.

Currently you can get LG C3 OLED TVs on sale from $899. It's one of the best mid-range TVs on the market and after a discount, it's a huge steal. The newer LG C4 OLED is out now, but it costs a bit more. (Note that Amazon has LG C3 OLED TVs on sale from $896.) You can also grab Nintendo Switch game deals from $14.

There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my top picks. I've also scoped out the best deals in Lowe's closeout sale with up to 60% off.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Toshiba 75" C350 Series 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $469 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. Part of Toshiba's 2023 lineup of Fire TVs, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. Its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Sony 77" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $3,899 now $3,299 @ Best Buy

The Bravia 8 is the only new OLED TV that Sony is set to release this year and it invites some incredible upgrades to make itself stand out in the company's Mini-LED range. With a 120Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 inputs and a 50W speaker system, the Bravia 8 makes itself known as an enticing new option among OLED TVs. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: $3,298 @ Amazon

Video games

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Multiplatform game fans preferring a cordless connection can also secure a great deal on Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset. The wireless device is compatible with all major consoles, PC and mobile devices. It also benefits from a low-latency Bluetooth connection and over 40 hours of battery life.

Price check: $129 @ Walmart | $119 @ Target

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $139 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $139 @ Amazon

Laptops

Asus 14" Laptop: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

Good luck finding a Windows laptop cheaper than this. This Asus laptop sports a 14-inch display, 4GB memory and 64GB storage. It won't win any performance contests with these specs, but it's a fine laptop for basic tasks like browsing the web.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is $500 off right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review we loved this laptop's sleek and light design, gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and fast performance. We wish it had longer battery life, though. This model comes configured with an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Vector GP68HX 16: was $2,099 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

A performance gaming laptop that brings the power thanks to its RTX 4080 GPU. Nvidia’s graphics card is ably supported by an Intel Core i9 13950HX, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its FHD 16-inch screen can reach a max refresh rate of 144Hz.

Smartphones & Tablets

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $529 @ Amazon | $599 @ Target

Headphones

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.

Jabra Elite 10: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, spatial audio support with head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver some of the best sound we’ve heard from a pair of wireless earbuds. They’re also IP57 rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life. And if that wasn't enough, they have powerful active noise cancelling capabilities to boot.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $300 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $300 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has several built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.