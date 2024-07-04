Macy's 4th of July sale knocks up to 80% off — 5 deals I'd get for my home now

Summer is heating up — and so are the deals! Since barbecues and gatherings at your home are likely on the agenda, taking advantage of the summer shopping season is a no-brainer. Right now, you can refresh your home with must-have deals from Macy's.

As part of their 4th of July sales, Macy's is having an unbelievable 4th of July home event, offering up to 80% off on furniture, kitchen tools, bedding and more. Upgrade your bedding with this luxurious sheet set that is on sale for just $77. Thinking about throwing a pizza party this summer? Look no further than the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven, currently $100 off its original price.

Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade your home with unbeatable bargains — here are 5 items I would shop from the Macy's 4th of July sale!

Best Home Deals

10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set: was $40 now $13 @ Macy's

Make chopping veggies, slicing bread and carving meat fun with this set of bright and colorful knives. The set will be your trusty sous chef as you prepare and cook all your favorite meals. The knives also feature a comfortable contoured handle that will reduce hand fatigue and makes the blade easier to maneuver.

ZWILLING BBQ Cutting Board with Tray: was $50 now $29 @ Macy's

Elevate your grilling game with the cutting board that features a stainless steel tray that will catch food scraps and separate ingredients while you cook. Perfect for cutting meat, it also has integrated grooves that drain away juices.

Ashford Solid 1500 Thread Count Sheet Set: was $220 now $77 @ Macy's

Get a great deal and an even better night's sleep with this sheet set that is $143 off its original price. The set comes with an extremely soft fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases, which all feature a smooth, sateen finish. The set comes in a variety of colors and bed sizes.

Samsonite Elevation Plus Destination Duffel: was $299 now $149 @ Macy's

This duffel bag is stylish, contemporary and will keep up with the traveler who is always on the move. It has tons of space for all your essentials and even features hidden pockets to secure your valuables. Some other cool features include a retractable identification tag, a water bottle pocket and a detachable shoulder strap.