MacBook Air M3 lineup down to lowest price ever at Amazon ahead of WWDC right now

The WWDC keynote is happening right now, with AI expected to be the order of the day. To take advantage you'll want the best Apple has to offer and the good news is all models of the powerful MacBook Air (M3) is on sale at Amazon. That's both the 13-inch and the 15-inch models at their lowest ever price.

Right now, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3) on sale for $899 at Amazon. That's $200 off and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen for this model. And while this discount applies to the 8GB/256GB version, the higher spec model is also reduced.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

$200 off! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed), and Apple also claims it's 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,129 @ Amazon

Need more screen real estate? The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is also on sale. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Both the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 models are on sale. But that's not all, you can also score the MacBook Pro M3 for $300 off or go slightly cheaper and pick up the MacBook Air M2 for just $829 at Amazon right now.

We've sung the praises of Apple's MacBook Air for ages now, but the truth is if you want a portable powerhouse you're best to opt for the 13-inch version. Our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review called this model the best MacBook for most people. It packs many of the same features that made its predecessor such a hit, but it's now powered by Apple's powerful M3 chipset.

The bump up to M3 gives it excellent CPU performance as well as graphical and AI upgrades. You can expect that latter part to come in useful after today's announcements are made. For instance, the M3 chip's Neural Engine can remove background noise in programs like CapCut or automatically enhance photos in Pixelmator Pro. In keeping with Apple's push on privacy, it keeps these tasks on-device instead of through the cloud.

On top of that, the already impressive battery life has improved over its predecessor. In our tests, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 lasted an astonishing 15 hours and 13 minutes.

And if you're someone that has to have the most screen real estate, then you'll get all the above in a bigger package if you opt for the 15-inch version. In the meantime, you'll find all the latest macOS 15 news from today's WWDC keynote over in our hub page right here.