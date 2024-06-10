Hurry! This powerful M3 MacBook Pro is $300 of at Amazon ahead of WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024 is shaping up to be one of Apple's most significant developer conferences in years, with a lot of talk swirling that the main focus will be on whatever new AI features Cupertino has been cooking up. Currently, we reckon iOS 18 will see the biggest benefit on any new AI announcements, which should be a boon for folks who have just bought the company's brilliant iPad Pro 2024 .

There's also the chance Apple could also unveil new M4 MacBooks, which are likely going to put a sizable dent in your change purse if they do get announced later today. So if you need a powerful laptop but are more interested in last year's currently discounted MacBook Pro M3 range, there’s a deal you need to check out below.

Right now, the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro is on sale for $1,699 at Amazon . That’s a big ol' saving of £300 compared to its normal listing price of $1,999. The deal applies to both the silver and "Space Black" versions of this high-end MacBook.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

Apple's powerful 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. This 14.2 prosumer laptop houses the powerful M3 Pro chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. This base model has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) mini-LED screen, 512GB of SSD storage, boasts the aforementioned M3 Pro chipset (that consists of both an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU), and weighs in at just 3.5 pounds.

Predictably, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023) proved to be a battery best during our reviews testing. Set to continuously browse the web at 150 nits screen brightness, the M3 Pro lasted an astounding 17 hours and 22 minutes. That’s nearly an hour longer than its M2 predecessor that could only go for 16:38 before needing a charge. It’s also worth noting the 14-incher M3 actually outlasted Apple’s top-end Macbook Pro 16-inch M3 Max , though to be fair to the larger MacBook, the M3 Max is a more power-hungry chip.

Oh, and in the least surprising turn of events since a certain giant movie monkey toppled off the Empire State Building battling biplanes, this 14-inch MacBook feels terrific to type on. The hottest area we tested was located just under the F7 key, and while 81.3 degrees sounds pretty toasting, it’s comfortably below the 95 degree threshold we consider to be cool enough to use a laptop on… y’know, your lap.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 feels terrific to type on"

That 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display is impressive with a sharp pixel count of (3,456 x 2,234). The screen also feels responsive thanks to its 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Though at this point we’ve loved the Pro range to be treated to the incredible Tandem OLED panel of the new iPad Pro. Let's hope WWDC gives us some good news on that front in the form of an M4 MacBook Pro with advanced AI features and an incredible OLED screen.

If you’re not in desperate need for the latest and greatest MacBooks Apple may well showcase at WWDC 2024 later today. The keynote is set to start at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST at 1 p.m. — you should seriously consider this heavily discounted M3 beast.