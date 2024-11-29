Black Friday LIVE: The best tablet deals available now

Black Friday is here, and tablet deals are heating up across the board. Whether you’re after a budget-friendly option or a premium device, this year’s discounts are delivering some of the best prices we’ve seen. I’ve combed through the offers to bring you the standouts, so you can skip the search and start saving.

Top picks include the Amazon Fire Max 11, now at a modest $139 and the iPad 10th Gen at $259—both at their lowest prices ever. Another highlight is the iPad Mini 7th Gen at $469. Seeing early savings on Apple’s newest release is a rare treat, making it a must-see deal for iPad fans.

After tracking prices all month, I can confidently say these discounts are worth jumping on. These tablets are not only well-priced but also offer impressive performance, making them excellent picks for everything from work to entertainment.

This curated list is designed to help you shop smarter, with updates rolling in as more deals drop during Black Friday and beyond.

Kaycee How-to Editor Black Friday tablet deals are live, and I’m here to help you find the best offers worth your time and money. Whether you’re shopping for a budget-friendly tablet or a premium model, I’m handpicking standout deals on the most sought-after models. Each recommendation is chosen based on performance, value, and reviews from the Tom’s Guide team. Stay tuned for updates as I highlight the biggest savings, including rare discounts on new releases and top-rated tablets.

Black Friday tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet : was $79 now $44 at Amazon This is the smallest and cheapest Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and while it's not powerful and lacks an HD screen it runs on FireOS (a more limited version of Android) and lets you browse the web or stream videos.

Lenovo 11-inch Tab M11: was $179 now $143 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's Tab M11 is a solid workhorse tablet that offers you a nice 11-inch 1200p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. There's nothing spectacular about this tablet except the price.

Apple iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $199 at Amazon This older model of Apple's entry-level iPad is still a solid contender thanks to its A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours.

Samsung 11" Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ : was $269 now $199 at Amazon The 2024 version of Samsung's value tablet impresses with its 11-inch display and quad speaker setup. The slim, durable design and improved processor make it versatile enough for everything from Netflix binges to casual gaming. At $199, it's a solid choice for anyone wanting a capable tablet without flagship prices.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $259 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! This is the latest iPad available, meaning the A14 Bionic powers it and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great. Amazon's listing price states it's down to $259, but make sure to click the coupon below to get it down to below $250.

Apple iPad mini 6th Gen: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Apple 8.3" iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $499 now $469 at Amazon he new iPad mini is here, and it already comes with a discount. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. Amazon is listing a reduced price of $469, but there's also a coupon on the page that you can click to drop the price to $399.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. Even better, it's now $50 cheaper than before when you click the Amazon coupon below, taking it to $849.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.