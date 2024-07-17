I test robot vacs for a living and these are the ones I'd buy on Prime Day

We're in the thick of this year's Prime Day deals, and I'm already exhausted. Thankfully I have one less chore to do after work because my Shark IQ automatically deep-cleaned my home's hardwood floors and living room carpet for me. This powerful budget model is just one of the best robot vacuums I've tested, and right now, you can pick up the SharkIQ along with many other top models at their lowest prices of the year.

A robot vacuum is one of the best smart home devices you can buy. Just a single passthrough allows these bots to map out your home, and you can use a companion app to name each room or create no-go zones. This lets you set the bot on a schedule and send it out to a specific room on demand using voice commands with the best smart speakers.

Aside from $60 off the Shark IQ, Amazon's deals include $300 off of the Roborock Q8 Max+ which also has a mop. Scroll down to see more of the best robot vacuum deals below. As Prime Day comes to a close, keep in mind that these deals won't last much longer.

Robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba S9+: was $1,000 now $499 @ Amazon

Save over $500 on our pick for the best robot vacuum overall. The Roomba S9+ stands out for its ability to store multiple maps for each floor of your home and automatically adjust power levels to get the deepest clean from every surface. It offers active cleaning suggestions if it notices some rooms are dirtier than others during cleanings, recommends schedules, and sends itself out more during the pollen season.

Shark IQ: was $599 now $299 @ Amazon

This smart robot vacuum comes with a self-emptying bagless base that holds up to 45 days of debris. Its 360-degree LiDAR vision helps it accurately map out your space and avoid obstacles day or night. Shark's handy app isn't as smart as the iRobot one, but it still makes it easy to monitor and schedule cleanings. It just won't make active suggestions like the Roomba above. With strong suction power and deep row-by-row cleaning, you'll come home to a living space free of dirt and debris each day.

ILIFE V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

This high-performance cleaner is the "old reliable" of our best robot vacuum guide. Sure, its been around for a few years but it's affordable and offers stellar suction performance that's especially effective at removing pet hair. It's a basic bump and clean model that lacks any smarts, and it uses a basic IR remote control. But give it the extra time to make its way around your home, and it'll pick up the most stubborn of debris. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our iLife V3s Pro review, noting that while it lacks fancier features, its excellent suction power carries across hardwood floor and carpet.

Roborock Q8 Max+: was $819 now $519 @ Amazon

This Roborock hybrid robot vacuum and mop stores up to 7 weeks of debris in its dust bag and comes with plenty of additional smart features. These include Carpet Boost suction, multi-level mapping, and smart No-Go Zone suggestions. It empties itself back into its station when it's done with a job and comes with 30 different mop modes so you can use "high-flow" in areas where grime can build up like the kitchen.

Samsung JetBot AI+: was $1,299 now $649 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum goes all-in on features. Its front-facing camera not only recognizes and avoids obstacles, but relays live footage to your phone through the SmartThings app. From the app, you can view progress, check the vacuum's current status, and instruct it to pause or stop. It's even smart enough to automatically adjust power levels across different floor types. You can breathe easier thanks to a built-in HEPA filter that traps 99% of dust for cleaner air.