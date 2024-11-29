Hurry! Epic Black Friday deal at Shark knocks 20% off

New Black Friday deals are launching by the hour and one of the best discounts we've seen today comes from Shark.

For a limited time, you can save 20% off all Shark purchases of $450 or more via coupon code "TG20". Shark makes some of he best vacuum cleaners we've tested, which makes this one of the best Shark promo codes I've seen this month.

Whether your shopping for a new air purifier or a new handheld vacuum, Shark appliances are built to last. Vacuums such as the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum (model BU3521) and the Shark Stratos (model AZ3002) have received rave reviews from our expert testers.

Meanwhile, Shark's robot vacuums, air purifiers, and beauty products are also eligible for the coupon.