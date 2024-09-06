Hurry! Amazon deal takes 35% off our favorite smart electric kettle

The best electric kettles are a worthy upgrade if you can't start your morning off right without a cup of tea or coffee. Their built-in tech lets you precisely control the perfect temperature to craft your brew, and these compact appliances are great for brewing cup after cup without sacrificing too much counter space. That's why a smart kettle is a staple in my kitchen, and right now you can snag a really good one at a great discount.

You currently can buy the GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle for $58 at Amazon. That's 35% off its typical retail price, adding up to a savings of $31. Amazon has it listed as a "limited time deal," meaning the price should return to normal relatively soon, so you'll want to snag this up fast.

GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle: was $89 now $58 @ Amazon

The GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle can do so much more than just heat up water. It connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can control it from the official app or through either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Program times for the kettle to turn on or specify which temperature you like your perfect brew. It also comes with 5 easy presets as well as a formula for heating up baby formula.

This 1,000-watt model heats up almost instantly — much faster than on a stove top, and comes with five easy preset modes for all your brewing needs, including a mode for heating up baby formula. Where the "smart" element of this smart kettle comes in is in its scheduling and temperature control tech. It connects to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, letting you control it from the Govee app on your phone. There's also voice support through either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

You can even program times for the kettle to turn on so that your morning coffee is ready to go when you are. If you'd rather go old-school, though, there are physical buttons at the base for you to control all the typical functions you'd expect of an electric kettle. You can also specify your preferred temperature (between 104°F and 212°F) for each type of drink brew through the app. This kettle has a capacity of 0.8 liters of liquid, which is enough for a little more than three cups of coffee or tea.

A smart kettle may not be the kind of appliance you hear people brag about, but mine is an absolute workhorse in my kitchen that I rely on every day. So for just $59, this GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle is a solid deal that we definitely recommend grabbing before it's gone.