I tested this tea kettle that rapidly boils water in 2 minutes — and it's on sale right now before Amazon Prime Day

There is nothing better after a long day than curling up on the sofa with a cup of hot tea, but equally, there is nothing worse than being stood in the kitchen waiting forever and a day for the kettle to boil. That's where the Cosori Electric Glass Kettle's rapid boiling action comes in.

This super-fast tea kettle is currently on sale at Amazon U.S. for $23 for14% off. Other kettles with similar capabilities, such as the best-looking Smeg Electric Kettle, can cost up to $229.

Cosori Electric Glass Kettle: was $27 now $23 at Amazon The Cosori Electric Glass Kettle is about as basic as you can get, but that's what makes it so great. It boils 500ml of water in just two minutes, so there's no waiting around for your next cup of tea. Since the kettle is glass, it takes some maintenance, but at such a bargain price, its performance is awesome.

Obviously, this kettle is really great because it is one of the more affordable options on the market, but it performs like a high-end kettle. I appreciated the fest boiling as it meant I wasn't waiting around for ages when I made everyone in the office a cup of tea.

The body of the Cosori kettle is entirely glass, so not only can you watch the water boil, but none of the water is touching any plastics. The catch filter is also stainless steel.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It can boil 500ml of water in two minutes and boil a full 1.5 quarts in just four minutes. It also helps that the water looks cool while it boils, thanks to the blue LED lights at the base, so the time flew by while I was watching the light show anyway.

Since the walls of the kettle are made of glass, some maintenance is required. If you live in an area with hard water, limescale can start to build up quickly, and it becomes quite noticeable due to the glass body. But this is nothing a quick clean can't fix, and I've noted some of the best methods to use in my Cosori Electric Glass Kettle review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A tea kettle is, in my opinion, the perfect convenient addition to any kitchen — I would genuinely be lost without mine. And at this discounted price, it would be wrong to miss out!