Hurry! Amazon Black Friday sale slashes 10% off gift cards — save on PS5, Xbox and more

Digital game stores are known to hold big sales across Black Friday, so it’s a great time to fill out your library with some top titles. However, right now Amazon is making the deals even sweeter with discounted gift cards.

Right now you can get a $100 Xbox Gift Card for $90. This will essentially get you an extra 10% discount off anything you buy at the Xbox store. You can get 10% off PS5 gift cards too, with price increments starting at $10 and ranging all the way up to $250.

There are several more gift card deals up for grabs at Amazon, so check out the ones I’d recommend below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out our Black Friday smartwatch deals live blog.

Best deals now

PS5 Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking 10% off PS5 gift cards between $10 and $250. You can buy games, movies and more, and even put it towards paying for your PlayStation Plus membership.

Xbox Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon

Score 10% off Xbox gift cards with prices ranging from $10 to $250. You’ll essentially get a 10% discount off everything you buy at the Xbox store, including games, DLC, movies and more. What’s more, the value never expires, so you’re free to spend at your leisure.

Roblox Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon

Roblox players take note, Amazon is taking 10% off Roblox gift cards. These can be redeemed for Robux to spend in-game. Prices range from $9 for 800 Robux all the way up to $450 for 57,000 Robux.

Xbox Game Pass Core: 10% off @ Amazon

Give the gift of Game Pass! Right now you can buy a Game Pass Core subscription for a 10% discount at Amazon. A 1-month subscription now costs $8.99, but you can get a 12-month subscription for $53 to score some serious savings. You’ll get access to online play as well as access to a small library of Xbox titles to play at no additional cost.