Hurry! Amazon Black Friday sale slashes 10% off gift cards — save on PS5, Xbox and more
Amazon is offering discounts on gift cards ahead of Black Friday
Digital game stores are known to hold big sales across Black Friday, so it’s a great time to fill out your library with some top titles. However, right now Amazon is making the deals even sweeter with discounted gift cards.
Right now you can get a $100 Xbox Gift Card for $90. This will essentially get you an extra 10% discount off anything you buy at the Xbox store. You can get 10% off PS5 gift cards too, with price increments starting at $10 and ranging all the way up to $250.
There are several more gift card deals up for grabs at Amazon, so check out the ones I’d recommend below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out our Black Friday smartwatch deals live blog.
Quick links
- Xbox Game Pass Core: deals from $8
- Discord Nitro: deals from $8
- PS5 Gift Card: deals from $9
- Xbox Gift Card: deals from $9
- Roblox Gift Card: deals from $9
Best deals now
PS5 Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon
Amazon is taking 10% off PS5 gift cards between $10 and $250. You can buy games, movies and more, and even put it towards paying for your PlayStation Plus membership.
Xbox Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon
Score 10% off Xbox gift cards with prices ranging from $10 to $250. You’ll essentially get a 10% discount off everything you buy at the Xbox store, including games, DLC, movies and more. What’s more, the value never expires, so you’re free to spend at your leisure.
Roblox Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon
Roblox players take note, Amazon is taking 10% off Roblox gift cards. These can be redeemed for Robux to spend in-game. Prices range from $9 for 800 Robux all the way up to $450 for 57,000 Robux.
Xbox Game Pass Core: 10% off @ Amazon
Give the gift of Game Pass! Right now you can buy a Game Pass Core subscription for a 10% discount at Amazon. A 1-month subscription now costs $8.99, but you can get a 12-month subscription for $53 to score some serious savings. You’ll get access to online play as well as access to a small library of Xbox titles to play at no additional cost.
Discord Nitro: 10% off @ Amazon
Get 10% off your Discord Nitro subscription thanks to this Amazon gift card sale. You can purchase a 1-month subscription for $8.99, or go for maximum savings and snag a 12-month membership for $89.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.