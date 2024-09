Huge Walmart weekend sale — 31 deals I’d shop now on TVs, appliances and furniture

Fall is just a week away — which means now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on seasonal essentials. From gearing up for fall football tailgates to making your home the spookiest on the block ahead of Halloween, Walmart has everything you need to welcome in the new season.

Walmart's current sale is offering massive markdowns on TVs, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture and more. Right now, you can get $110 off the Sony WF-1000XM5, which top our list of best headphones in 2024. You can also score nearly $600 in savings on the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV.

There's plenty more deals where those came from! Below, I've rounded up all my favorite discounted items from Walmart's weekend sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes).

Editor's Choice

Halloween decor: deals from $2 @ Walmart

It's almost spooky season — and Walmart has tons of festive decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more.

Tailgate essentials: deals from $2 @ Walmart

It's time to tailgate! Walmart has everything you need to prep for the big game, including portable grills, coolers, tents, games and much more all starting at just $2.

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $155 @ Walmart

Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

Home Deals

Extra Thick Queen Mattress Topper: was $109 now $39 @ Walmart

With $70 in savings, this mattress topper is a total steal. Filled with down alternative filling, this mattress topper will have you feeling like you're sleeping on a fluffy-yet-supportive cloud that can help relieve back pain. It also has cooling properties, which should make for a comfortable, sweat-free sleep.

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: was $299 now $69 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 13 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauces pans, sauté pans and cooking utensils that are suitable for all cooktops.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $88 @ Walmart

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Sectional Sofa with Movable Ottoman: was $590 now $159 @ Walmart

This sectional sofa is perfect for space-limited apartments, student dorms or offices. Both comfortable and supportive, you'll love lounging on the sofa that also features a movable ottoman. You can place and connect the ottoman on either side of the couch and it also has ample storage for blankets, toys and other items. Plus, it's now $430 off at Walmart.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $299 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $319 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

TV Deals

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart

Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,395 @ Walmart

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,497 @ Walmart

This premium OLED TV from Samsung delivers superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Outdoor Deals

Seizeen 75 Gallon Resin Deck Box: was $159 now $67 @ Walmart

The perfect storage solution for your garden, patio, pool or garage, this cabinet will hold all of your outdoor cushions, tools and equipment to create a clutter-free space. It's both stylish and practical and it's also easy to move around.

Best Choice Products Patio Umbrella: was $149 now $79 @ Walmart

This 10-foot patio umbrella has a cantilever handle allowing the canopy to be raised and lowered with ease. The canopy can be rotated by 360° by simply stepping on the foot-release latch. It also features a hand-crank lift and easy-tilt system that allow you to adjust the shade and block the sun at all angles, keeping the area protected throughout the day.

Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $199 now $79 @ Walmart

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.

Better Homes & Gardens Paige Outdoor Wicker Set: was $394 now $277 @ Walmart

Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy fall nights by the fire pit, this set of chairs features a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. It makes a lovely addition to your porch or patio.

Tech Deals

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $47 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $224 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $224.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $224 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. It features a 10.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Samsung Exynos 9611 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $232 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $289 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Mini 6: was $499 now $389 @ Walmart

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity, meaning it can compete with the rest of Apple's high-end lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad and said it's sneakily one of the best Apple tablets.