Huge Target sale this week — 13 great discounts to shop right now

While you probably wouldn't consider the dead of winter the best time to score great deals, Target would kindly disagree. With both tax and spring cleaning season just around the bend — as well as warmer, fitness-friendly weather on the way — there's a number of retail categories ripe for price cuts and discounts.

From office tech and nutrition and exercise-focused tools to deep cleaning appliances, there's no shortage of items on sale to help you with your winter tasks. Of course, if you just want a cool kitchen gadget or some new video game gear, this week's Target deals have got you covered on those fronts as well. For all that and more, check out my top 13 Target deals below.

Laptops, Printers, and Office Supplies: up to 25% off

With tax season officially in full swing, you may be looking to tackle your returns with as few headaches and hiccups as possible. Thankfully, Target's got you covered this week with up to 25% off laptops, printers — including this $69 Canon Pixma All-In-One Printer — and other office accessories that should help take some of the stress from filing this year.

Vacuums and Floor Care: up to 35% off

With less than a month of winter left, you might be looking to get the jump on your spring cleaning. It seems Target shares your enthusiasm for getting a head start on the dust-busting, as the retailer's running a number of deals on vacuums and other floor care appliances. Every brand from Bissel and Black + Decker to Dirt Devil, Shark, and iRobot have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 35% off.

24oz. Stainless Steel Chug Water Bottle: $5 @Target

Need a new water bottle for your commute or gym days, but don't want to pony up for a pricey Stanley, Yeti, or Hydro Flask? You won't find a better deal than the Target-branded Room Essentials Chug Water Bottle. At just $5, you could buy six of these 24oz. stainless steel tumblers — perfect for hot and cold beverages — for the cost of a single, premium brand bottle.

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 4qt: was $79 now $49

Whether you're new to air frying and just want to test the waters or you're a convection cooking pro looking for a second appliance, this PowerXL Vortex Pro fits the bill. At just $49, this feature-packed, 4qt air fryer is perfect for whipping up quick meals or serving as a back-up to handle sides and smaller dishes.

Price check: $69 @ Walmart

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8qt: was $129 now $69

Those with more mouths to feed can also score a great deal on the much bigger 8qt PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer. At double the size, this model can cook up to six servings simultaneously. And like its smaller counterpart, it's packed with convenient features, like 10 custom presets and dual-cooking levels.

Price check: $152 @ Walmart

Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker: was $159 now $99

Combining the convenience of pod coffee makers with the fresh taste of traditional brewers, this Ninja Hot & Iced machine offers the best of both worlds. Toss in its ability to craft iced coffee beverages that aren't watered down, and it's more than a solid investment, especially at $99, for coffee connoisseurs of all stripes.

Price check: $199 @ Walmart

FIZZPod Sparkling Soda Maker Machine: was $95 now $84

Trying to tackle your daily water intake goals, but prefer your H20 with a carbonated kick? This FIZZPod Sparkling Soda Machine may be just what the hydration-recommending doctor ordered. Bundled with three bottles, the appliance can help you kick that sugary soda habit by offering a bubbly, but calorie-free alternative.

Price check: $107 @ Walmart



Taylor Digital Body Composition Bath Scale: was $39 now $19

Whether you're getting serious about fitness or just want to shed a few pounds, a body composition scale can help you track your goals more accurately than a traditional bathroom scale. In addition to weight, this Taylor scale — which is currently 50% off at Target — measures muscle mass, body fat, and body water. The 400lb capacity device can also store information and track progress for eight different users.

Price check: $19 @ Amazon

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle: was $299 now $219

Those looking to get their game on this winter can score a great deal on this Xbox Series S Starter Bundle. Down $80 from its regular price, the package includes the digital console (with 512MB of storage) and one controller, as well as three months of Microsoft's Netflix-like subscription service, Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to hundreds of titles.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Dead Space: was $69 now $29

One of last year's absolute best action games, Electronic Art's Deep Space remake, is currently enjoying a steep 57% off discount at Target. For just $29, you can get the game we called "survival horror perfection" in our review. The massive markdown encompasses both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the acclaimed game.

Price check: $45 @ Walmart

It Takes Two (Nintendo Switch): was $39 now $19

If the Nintendo Switch is more your speed, Target's also got some great deals on the handheld/home console hybrid platform's games. In fact, if you missed 2021 Game of the Year-winner It Takes Two, which we praised as "a pure dose of co-op gaming joy," you can now score the unique action-adventure platformer for just $19.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

Corsair HS35 Surround Wired Gaming Headset: was $69 now $49

Regardless of your preferred gaming platform, you can up the immersion of your favorite pastime with a quality headset. The Corsair HS35 wired headset fits the bill and then some, with plenty of features and a budget-friendly price. Best of all, these versatile cans will connect to just about any gaming console, including the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, as well as mobile devices and PCs.

Price check: $49 @ Corsair