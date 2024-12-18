Epic Shark appliance sale at Walmart — 7 deals from $49 that arrive for Xmas
There are plenty of holiday deals happening this month, but one of the best Christmas sales I've spotted this week comes from Walmart.
For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $250 off select Shark vacuums, purifiers, and hair care devices. After discount, deals start from $49. Below I've rounded up 7 of the best deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Shark promo codes and Walmart promo codes).
Best Shark deals
The Shark Steam Mop (S100WM) is designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This is the cheapest it's been.
Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.
For those who want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this deal should not be missed. The Shark IQ cleans across different surfaces and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Vertex Pro DuoClean is one of Shark's most powerful vacuums. It uses the company's DuoClean PowerFins, which combines a PowerFin roller and a soft roller for continuous cleaning to dig deep into carpets, directly engage floors, and pick up more debris in every pass. It also features a HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of dust.
The Shark Detect Pro Vacuum (IW1120) is a slim and lightweight vacuum that can clean just about any part of your home. It automatically detects different floor types and adjusts suction power for deep cleaning on carpets. Its PowerFins help prevent hair tangles whiles the HEPA filter keeps allergens and dust out of your house.
The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It's often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!
This Shark is a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 that actually delivers on both functions. The vacuuming is powerful enough for carpets, while the mopping genuinely scrubs rather than just wiping. Smart features include systematic cleaning patterns for better coverage and corner cleaning that actually works. The self-emptying base means you can forget about it for up to 30 days.
