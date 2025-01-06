Huge REI sale knocks 40% off Patagonia, Helly Hansen and more — 15 deals I'd shop now
Stock up on cold weather gear for the season
In many parts of the country, we're currently experiencing a mix of snowfall, icy conditions and freezing temperatures. A big part of staying safe during this wintry weather means staying warm — and fortunately, REI has you covered whether you're shoveling out your car or hitting the ski slopes.
Right now, REI is knocking up to 40% off cold weather apparel with deals on everything from base layers to outwear. Some of our favorite brands — including The North Face, Patagonia, Helly Hansen and Arc'teryx — are seeing the deepest discounts when it comes to winter apparel.
With deals starting at just $15, we're confident that you'll find everything you need to stay warm and protected from the elements this winter and beyond at REI. Here are my 15 favorite items from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals
- Dakine Thinline Socks (Women's): was $26 now $15
- Smartwool Thermal Merino Reversible Beanie: was $35 now $20
- Turtle Fur Comfort Luxe Pipe Dream Neck Gaiter: was $30 now $22
- The North Face City Plush Earband (Women's): was $35 now $22
- tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women's): was $79 now $54
- tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women's): was $79 now $54
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Top (Men’s): was $89 now $62
- Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $100 now $69
- Free Country Commuter Soft-Shell Jacket (Men’s): was $120 now $83
- Patagonia R1 Pullover (Men’s): was $139 now $110
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $188
- Helly Hansen Powderqueen Snow Pants (Women's): was $300 now $199
- Helly Hansen Bellissimo Insulated Jacket (Women's): was $450 now $299
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $350
- Arc'teryx Thorium SV Down Parka (Men's): was $700 now $595
REI deals
Whether you're wearing winter boots or ski boots, these socks are made from a light, breathable and wicking wool blend that will keep you warm. The socks feature compression zones in the insteps, ankles and upper cuffs for a lasting fit and all day comfort.
Ensure your head and ears are warm this winter by rocking this thermal beanie from Smartwool. The hat features a roll cuff for added warmth and it insulates and moves moisture, keeping you extra comfortable.
Protect your neck and face from the harsh wind and cold with this lightweight, super-breathable and versatile neck gaiter. This single layer with a three-quarter-length neck offers full face coverage while you're outside on a frigid day.
This plush earband will complete your winter look whether you're hitting the slopes or just walking around town. It features a low-profile design and adds a distinctive twist-back detail for extra style.
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
A quarter-zip pullover is a versatile piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe. You can wear this pullover from The North Face over a base layer for extra warmth, by itself on cool days, or underneath a larger jacket or coat on frigid days.
Cotopaxi is a brand that combines high-tech outerwear with bold and colorful design elements that are often retro-inspired. Take the men's Teca Fleece Pullover in 'Campfire,' for example. It exemplifies the Salt Lake City-based brand's vibe perfectly. It's also super soft and comfy.
If you don’t live in a super cold, snow-filled area, there’s no need for giant puffy coats. Instead, spring for something like this Free Country jacket, which features a brick fleece interior lining for warmth and 3-layer bonded fabric on the exterior that’s both wind- and water-resistant.
This attractive pullover from Patagonia is still available in multiple sizes and shades, though this deep blue is my favorite. It’s fairly lightweight and breathable, but you can easily add a base layer underneath to make it more suitable for colder temperatures. You can find the R1 Pullover for women on sale as well.
Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale.
Snow sports have nothing on these Helly Hansen Powderqueen snow pants. The pants feature articulated knees and back thigh ventilation zippers to help keep you comfortable on the mountain. We're also loving their purple hue that will make you stand out.
The women's Helly Hansen Bellisimo insulated jacket is a warm and water-repellent coat that looks sharp on the slopes. It has plenty of pockets to hold your belongings or keep your hands warm. It features an adjustable, helmet-compatible hood.
Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.
This incredible Arc'teryx parka is the best of the best. If you live in a cold climate, a winter jacket of this caliber is a must-have. You just know this will keep you warm and dry, thanks to the 750-fill goose down and double-layer GORE-TEX outer. Plus, the 2-way zipper won't restrict your mobility.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com.