Huge Ninja Black Friday sale takes up to 40% off kitchen appliances — shop the 15 best deals right now

It's no secret that Ninja makes some of the best air fryers and kitchen appliances we've ever tested — many of which are currently on sale ahead of Black Friday. In fact, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Ninja itself are offering huge markdowns on the coveted kitchen appliances.

For example, you can take advantage of Ninja's Friends and Family sale right now and score up to $110 off select air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and more. Plus, you can get up to 20% off almost everything else with promo code "FF20". Amazon has no shortage of Ninja deals either — the online retail giant is offering up to 40% in savings on your favorite Ninja appliances.

Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Be sure to apply the $10 off coupon at check out. Read more ▼

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 at Ninjakitchen $20 off with code "FF20" at check out. Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. Read more ▼

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders. Read more ▼

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Save $50 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to make flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops. Read more ▼

Ninja Flip Toaster and Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja Flip has 8 functions in one convenient in versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. You can air fry up to 4 lbs of ingredients or bake a 12” pizza in this countertop oven. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more space back. Read more ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $159 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more ▼

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model. Read more ▼

Ninja DualBrew Pro: was $229 now $179 at Amazon A versatile option with specialty options as well as single-serve pods, the Ninja Dualbrew Pro is a good-looking device with a fold-out frother and a separate hot water system for instant hot water that's ideal for tea, instant snacks, and more. Read more ▼

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System: was $249 now $199 at Ninjakitchen No one likes to be cutting, chopping or dicing in the kitchen with a dull blade — and thanks to this Ninja knife set, you won't ever have to. The 12-piece set comes with a variety of cooking knives, six steak knives and a knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, NeverDull Technology is conveniently built into the storage block to ensure your knives stay razor sharp for up to 10 years. Read more ▼

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1: was $249 now $119 at Amazon Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’ treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up! Read more ▼