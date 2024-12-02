Huge laptop sale at Antonline — save on Copilot+, gaming PCs and more

Cyber Monday is here and there's never been a better time to upgrade your laptop. Whether you're shopping for a Copilot+ machine or a new gaming rig, there are hundreds of Cyber Monday laptop deals to choose from.

Some of the best deals are coming from Antonline. For example, you can get the Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PC for just $849 at Antonline. That's $150 off and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this laptop. Below I've rounded up some of the best deals you can get right now.

Best deals

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $499 at antonline The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: was $999 now $849 at antonline The new Surface Laptop is a powerful machine. The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. You also get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day trial.

HP Victus 15 (RTX 4060): was $1,299 now $849 at antonline Right now, you can get $450 off this mighty base-level gaming laptop! Inside, you get an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. With DLSS, this is more power than you'd imagine and now available at an epic price.