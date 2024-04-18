Huge Ikea Spring Sale — here's the 7 deals I'd buy on mattresses, desks, storage and more

Time to kit out your home interior. Ikea’s Spring Sale is here, and they’ve slashed the prices of some of their most popular items. That means you can stock up on mattresses, desks, storage and more.

So, what deals have caught my eye? The MYRBACKA King Size Foam Mattress is $489 at Ikea. That’s $210 off its usual price. This mattress contains a natural lambs’ wool filling, making it super soft. I’m also tempted to get the Kallax Shelf Unit for $59 at Ikea. This affordable shelving unit is well-suited to house everything from vinyl records to board games, and would certainly help keep some of the clutter in my room more organized. It's on sale for $40 off.

There are plenty more deals to be found in Ikea’s Spring Sale, so keep scrolling to see all my top picks. Plus, check out this huge Amazon tech sale and the sneakers and apparel deals I’d buy from Under Armour.

Ikea Spring Sale — Best sales now

DAJLIEN Belt Bag: <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/dajlien-belt-bag-green-80552667/" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $6 now $3 @ Ikea

Designed for working out at home and on the go, the DAJLIEN Belt Bag is perfect to stash your stuff while you’re out and about. It has an adjustable strap and a separate pocket inside for your keys, so no need to worry about them scratching your phone screen. For just $3, it’s a steal.

CIRKUSTÄLT Children’s Tent: <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/cirkustaelt-childrens-tent-40342054/" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $24 now $12 @ Ikea

The CIRKUSTÄLT Children’s Tent is a bestseller at Ikea, and it’s easy to see why. This lightweight play tent is advertised as easy to set up and put away, and is decked out in cheerful colors. It’s perfect for little ones, and reviewers even recommend it for pets too.

KALLAX Shelf Unit: <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/kallax-shelf-unit-gray-wood-effect-40346924/" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $59 @ Ikea

Need a solid and sturdy shelf unit? KALLAX is your new best friend. This affordable shelving unit has plenty of space for books, board games, records and more. Plus, you can get storage boxes, cubbies and even a cat bed inserts to personalize your shelves. It’s now on sale for $59.

SYMFONISK Sonos Bookshelf Speaker: <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/symfonisk-sonos-wifi-bookshelf-speaker-black-smart-gen-2-20506584/" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $119 @ Ikea

Previously on sale for $139, the SYMFONISK Sonos Bookshelf Speaker has gotten a $20 price cut. We loved this device in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ikea-symfonisk-bookshelf-speaker" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"">Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker review for its attractive design, strong audio quality and Sonos smarts. This smart speaker can be used with Alexa and Google Assistant, supports AirPlay 2 and can stream music from Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, TuneIn and more.

BEKANT Sit/Stand Desk: <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/bekant-desk-sit-stand-white-s49022538/" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $629 now $369 @ Ikea

Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ikea-bekant-standing-desk" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"">IKEA Bekant Standing Desk review praised this desk’s clean aesthetic, roomy design and decent standing height. We also love that you can customize its colors and add IKEA accessories like screens and storage units. At full price, this desk is expensive considering what rivals in the same price bracket offer, but the BEKANT is much easier to recommend after a discount.

HAUGSVÄR Spring Mattress: <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/haugsvaer-spring-mattress-plush-dark-gray-50464653/" data-link-merchant="ikea.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $419 @ Ikea

Score the HAUGSVÄR spring mattress for $180 off its usual price. This 11-inch mattress features individually wrapped pocket springs and high-resilience foam to relieve pressure and increase blood circulation. You also get a 10-year limited warranty. This discount is for the King size mattress.