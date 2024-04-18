Huge Under Armour sale at Amazon — here’s the 11 deals I’d buy with up to 50% off

Under Armour is one of the most popular activewear brands on the market. However, you don’t need to overspend to stock up on their comfortable sneakers, sports bras, leggings, and more.

I highly recommend grabbing the Under Armour Men's 2.0 Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt on sale from $9 at Amazon. This is a #1 bestseller in Men's Activewear T-Shirts on Amazon, so you really can't go wrong. It wicks sweat during workouts and has 4-way stretch, making it soft and comfortable to wear.

Plus, the Under Armour Men's Charged Gemini Running shoes are on sale from $84 at Amazon. These running shoes are comfortable and provide great support, meaning they're a great buy at less than $100.

There are plenty more Under Armour deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my favorite items. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's huge TV sale.

Under Armour deals — Sneakers/shoes

Under Armour Men's Ignite Pro Graphic Slide Sandal: was $40 now from $21 @ Amazon

Be comfy in style with these Graphic Slide Sandals. They feature an adjustable strap and comfortable soft foam lining, as well as an EVA outsole with traction pods.

Under Armour Women's Breathe Lace Nm2 Sneaker: was $80 now from $35 @ Amazon

The Under Armour Breathe Lace Nm2 Sneaker is on sale starting from $35 at Amazon. As the name suggests, these sneakers feature a stretchy mesh upper, maximizing their breathability and comfort. The flexible forefoot strap and asymmetric lacing offer extra support as well as a unique style.

Under Armour Unisex Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoe: was $70 now from $41 @ Amazon

These basketball shoes look fantastic on the court, but are also lightweight, comfortable and tough. They have mesh panels on each side for extra breathability as well as a plush foam insole, EVA midsole and rubber outsole.

Under Armour Women's Charged Escape 4 Running Shoe: was $90 now from $43 @ Amazon

The Charged Escape 4 are the perfect companion on your runs, with a lightweight and comfortable fit, breathable construction and good support. They even have a Molded Comfort Collar and a molded sockliner to keep your feet from slipping while you're on the track.

Under Armour Men's Charged Gemini Running Shoes: was $119 now from $84 @ Amazon

In our Under Armour Charged Gemini review, we said these are a "comfortable, affordable running shoe, best suited for easy miles." We found that they provided great comfort and support and good tread. At less than $100, they're a great deal.

Under Armour deals — Apparel

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now from $9 @ Amazon

Save big on one of the most popular men's activewear t-shirts on Amazon. The UA Tech tee is quick-drying and super soft, wicking sweat during workouts and using a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely.

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $30 now from $22 @ Amazon

Save up to 25% on the renowned UA Tech 2.0 tee for a limited time. UA Tech fabric dries fast and feels super soft to the touch, you'll benefit from sweat-wicking material and a streamlined fit.

Under Armour Women's HeatGear legging: was $45 now from $15 @ Amazon

Save on Under Armour's most legendary HeatGear leggings with sweat-wicking material for fast-drying action. The leggings have 4-way stretch construction and ergonomic flatlock seams so that you can avoid nasty chaffing.

Under Armour HeatGear compression short: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon

Save on these best-selling compression shorts for a limited time. The super-light HeatGear fabric delivers coverage without impacting performance, plus there are strategic mesh panels for ventilation when you need them, and the materials are sweat-wicking.

Under Armour Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $26 @ Amazon

The UA Infinity High sports bra is now available starting from just $26 at Amazon. The super comfortable and high-support bra delivers during any workout. It has been tailored for high impact and features a molded PU-injected one-piece padding, along with mesh panels to help your body breathe and a sweat-wicking band. Senior Fitness Writer at Tom's Guide, Sam Hopes swears by this sports bra, saying it's "one of the best she's ever tested."