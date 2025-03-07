Huge Home Depot spring sale live — 23 deals I’d shop on grills, patio furniture, appliances and more
Save up to 40% on home improvement essentials for spring
Although the weather is still quite crisp in many parts of the country, spring will be here before we know it. And if your backyard, patio or deck needs a little sprucing up, you've come to the right place. Home Depot has ton of deals to help you welcome in the new season.
In celebration of spring, Home Depot is knocking up to 40% off everything from lawnmowers and grills to patio furniture and fire pits. There are also plenty of discounts when it comes to the inside of your home. If your kitchen or bathroom needs a little love, you can save up to 35% on kitchen appliances and 40% on bathroom upgrades.
Scroll down to see all my favorite spring deals from Home Depot. For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Rug sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deals starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.
Home security sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Outdoor Deals
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $100 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.
Home & Kitchen Appliance Deals
The Home Depot is offering an impressive $60 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
If you're looking for an air purifier, this Edendirect option will work in even large spaces. It features a HEPA filter which prevents impurities from re-circulating in your room and claims to be ultra-quiet for a peaceful night.
The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.
This free-standing, self-cleaning 30-inch electric range has five top burners, four cooking presets and an oven offering 6.3 cubic feet of capacity. It's got Wi-Fi and "smart" capabilities, so you can control with with Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby. The only catch is that you'll need a 240V outlet to power it.
Get a hefty discount on this Whirlpool refrigerator. It has a decently roomy 25 cubic foot capacity, an ice and water dispenser, two-tier freezer and humidity controlled crisper drawers. The shelves also have raised edges to help prevent spills and leaks.
