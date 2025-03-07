Huge Home Depot spring sale live — 23 deals I’d shop on grills, patio furniture, appliances and more

Although the weather is still quite crisp in many parts of the country, spring will be here before we know it. And if your backyard, patio or deck needs a little sprucing up, you've come to the right place. Home Depot has ton of deals to help you welcome in the new season.

In celebration of spring, Home Depot is knocking up to 40% off everything from lawnmowers and grills to patio furniture and fire pits. There are also plenty of discounts when it comes to the inside of your home. If your kitchen or bathroom needs a little love, you can save up to 35% on kitchen appliances and 40% on bathroom upgrades.

Scroll down to see all my favorite spring deals from Home Depot. For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Rug sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot

In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deals starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.

Home security sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.

Outdoor Deals

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $77 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Nuu Garden Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,029 now $755 at The Home Depot This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.

Home & Kitchen Appliance Deals

Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $549 at The Home Depot The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $899 now $648 at The Home Depot This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.