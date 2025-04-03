Huge Hoka spring sale live from $39 — 13 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and fitness apparel

With warmer weather settling in, outdoor runs are back on the daily agenda! And if last season's sneakers are looking a little run down to you, it's probably time to ditch them and opt for a sparkling new pair. Fortunately, Hoka is hosting an epic spring sale with deals starting at just $39.

The brand with lightweight, colorful and comfortable kicks is currently discounting the best running shoes and fitness apparel, including the Hoka Mach 6, which you can snag for $115. If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket to wear on your runs, I recommend the Hoka Skyflow Jacket for just $79 (in Aura).

There's plenty of other deals where that came from! Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or you're ready to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka spring sale. Here's 13 running shoe and apparel deals I'm adding to my cart.

Best Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable.

Hoka Mach 6 (Men's): was $140 now $112 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the men’s and women’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Transport X (Unisex): was $200 now $159 at HOKA US From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.

Best Hoka Apparel Deals

Hoka Elaro Crop Bra (Women's): was $56 now $39 at HOKA US Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out.

Hoka Essential Tee (Men's): was $52 now $41 at HOKA US At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on blazing hot days. This slim-fit staple toes the line between performance and downtime.

Hoka Glide 4'' Short (Men's): was $78 now $59 at HOKA US These high-performance running shorts were made for mobility! They feature stretchy woven knit material, a brief liner, and a waistband with drawcord to ensure they stay put. They're also water repellant so you can feel confident you'll stay dry until through your last mile.