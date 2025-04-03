Huge Hoka spring sale live from $39 — 13 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and fitness apparel

Deals
By published

Shop all the best deals on Hoka spring styles

Hoka spring deals
(Image credit: Hoka)
Jump to:

With warmer weather settling in, outdoor runs are back on the daily agenda! And if last season's sneakers are looking a little run down to you, it's probably time to ditch them and opt for a sparkling new pair. Fortunately, Hoka is hosting an epic spring sale with deals starting at just $39.

The brand with lightweight, colorful and comfortable kicks is currently discounting the best running shoes and fitness apparel, including the Hoka Mach 6, which you can snag for $115. If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket to wear on your runs, I recommend the Hoka Skyflow Jacket for just $79 (in Aura).

There's plenty of other deals where that came from! Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or you're ready to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka spring sale. Here's 13 running shoe and apparel deals I'm adding to my cart.

Quick Links

Best Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Solimar (Women's)
Hoka Solimar (Women's): was $125 now $100 at HOKA US

If you're in the market for a running or training shoe to kick off your 2025 fitness goals, the Hoka Solimar is streamlined and balanced for nailing those daily miles. Plus, the extended heel pull at the back means you'll be able to take them on and off with ease — before you change your mind about exercising. The men's version is also on sale in the Alabaster/Oat Milk color.

View Deal
Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's)
Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US

The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable.

View Deal
Hoka Mach 6 (Men's)
Hoka Mach 6 (Men's): was $140 now $112 at HOKA US

I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the men’s and women’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

View Deal
Hoka Challenger 7 (Men's)
Hoka Challenger 7 (Men's): was $145 now $115 at HOKA US

2025 might be the year you're planning on hitting the trails and the Challenger 7s are a serious choice for mixing up your terrain. There's protective cushioning for when you want to go faster and a reimagined outsole design means you can use them as all-terrain running sneakers. You'll need to act fast though, as this pair is selling out fast in most sizes. Several colors in the women's version are also on sale now.

View Deal
Hoka Clifton 9 (Men's)
Hoka Clifton 9 (Men's): was $145 now $115 at HOKA US

The Hoka Clifton 10 recently launched, making this a great time to pick up the Clifton 9 in the sales. We've tested both shoes and the older model is still a great option for cruising through runs in comfort, and both the men's and women's Clifton 9 are available in the sale in a wide range of colors and sizes.

View Deal
Hoka Bondi 8 (Women's)
Hoka Bondi 8 (Women's): was $165 now $115 at HOKA US

The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka's most popular shoes because of the high level of comfortable cushioning it offers. It's ideal for new road runners because of this. The women's and men's Bondi 8 are both reduced, with lots of colors and sizes still in stock.

View Deal
Hoka Transport X (Unisex)
Hoka Transport X (Unisex): was $200 now $159 at HOKA US

From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.

View Deal

Best Hoka Apparel Deals

Hoka Elaro 5" Bike Short (Women's)
Hoka Elaro 5" Bike Short (Women's): was $54 now $39 at HOKA US

These fuschia bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these.

View Deal
Hoka Elaro Crop Bra (Women's)
Hoka Elaro Crop Bra (Women's): was $56 now $39 at HOKA US

Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out.

View Deal
Hoka Essential Tee (Men's)
Hoka Essential Tee (Men's): was $52 now $41 at HOKA US

At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on blazing hot days. This slim-fit staple toes the line between performance and downtime.

View Deal
Hoka Glide 4'' Short (Men's)
Hoka Glide 4'' Short (Men's): was $78 now $59 at HOKA US

These high-performance running shorts were made for mobility! They feature stretchy woven knit material, a brief liner, and a waistband with drawcord to ensure they stay put. They're also water repellant so you can feel confident you'll stay dry until through your last mile. 

View Deal
Hoka ½ Zip Top (Women's)
Hoka ½ Zip Top (Women's): was $88 now $69 at HOKA US

This Hoka half-zip top is now on sale for $69. It's a breathable layer with a fleecy lining to keep you snug, and works as a top you wear by itself or underneath a jacket on really cold days.

View Deal
Hoka Skyflow Jacket (Women's)
Hoka Skyflow Jacket (Women's): was $118 now $79 at HOKA US

This ultralight windbreaker is tailored for breezy weather and brisk temps, ideal for unpredictable spring weather. Available in four different sale colors, it will be your go-to whether you're taking a quick jog or running a marathon. The men's version of the jacket is also on sale.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sales events
The LG G4 OLED TV displaying colorful, abstract shapes next to a Tom&#039;s Guide branded tag that reads: &quot;Lowest Price&quot;

Not a typo! Amazon just slashed $800 off the LG G4 OLED TV — lowest price ever
Home Depot Black Friday deals

Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is live — here's the 21 best deals I'd shop now from $10
An example of Premiere Pro being used for generating an image

Adobe Premiere Pro just got a huge generative AI upgrade — here's all the new features
See more latest
Most Popular
The LG G4 OLED TV displaying colorful, abstract shapes next to a Tom&#039;s Guide branded tag that reads: &quot;Lowest Price&quot;
Not a typo! Amazon just slashed $800 off the LG G4 OLED TV — lowest price ever
DreamCloud mattress
The DreamCloud mattress drops to its cheapest ever price of $319 in huge flash sale — get $599 of free bedding too
Beats Studio Buds Plus deal
Hurry! My favorite Beats earbuds just hit their lowest price ever — now $70 off
iPad mini 7 in case with deal tag
My favorite iPad just fell to its lowest ever price — 20% off the iPad mini 7
Home Depot Black Friday deals
Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is live — here's the 21 best deals I'd shop now from $10
Nintendo Switch 2 console in handheld mode on a blue background
Best Buy will open stores at midnight for the Switch 2 launch — what you need to know
Carhartt Pocket Tee Deals
Carhartt’s popular pocket t-shirts are only $14 on Amazon — shop my 9 favorite apparel deals now
Nike Spring Deals
Epic Nike spring sale live from $19 — 15 fitness deals I'd shop right now
Person building a LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses set
Amazon has Lego sets as low as $5 — 17 deals I’d shop now on Botanicals, Lego Star Wars and more
The Casper Foam 2023 mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (left)
Up to 75% off in the Casper mattress clearance sale — here’s what you should buy