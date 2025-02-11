Huge Blink security camera sale on Amazon — 9 deals I'd shop now from $19

With Presidents' Day sales live at Amazon, it seems like deals and discounts are popping up every hour. However, in the flurry of markdowns, Amazon just so happens to be outshining the competition with its current Blink security camera sale.

Blink makes some of the best home security cameras, especially for shoppers on a budget. If you're looking for a smart security system to cover your home for less, check out the Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack), which is now 50% off. Need a smart doorbell? Snag the Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 bundle for just $102.

To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Blink deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks to shop ahead of Presidents' Day. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes, as well as our live coverage of Amazon Presidents' Day sales.

Best Blink Deals

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $69 now $49 at Amazon If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget, you can grab three Blink Minis for just $49. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. This isn't the biggest discount we've seen but it's still a great deal, since one camera by itself is priced $29.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $86 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for over $40 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $89 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 36% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $159 now $102 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you two great Blink devices for just $102. Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with our wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera. You don't want to miss out on this bundle that will save you $60.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $122 at Amazon This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $77 on the entire package.