Huge Asics Black Friday sale at Amazon — 9 running shoe deals I’d shop now
The best Asics sneaker deals to shop this Black Friday
Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market. Purchasing a pair of their cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers is basically a no-brainer — especially now that select styles are up to 50% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
Whether you're a full on marathon runner or just like to hit the treadmill for the occasional cardio, there's a pair of Asics that are perfect for you. One of my favorite deals right now is the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, which have been reduced to just $99 in both men's and women's sizes. For this deal and many more, check out all my favorite Asics running shoes on sale ahead of Black Friday. (Also, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all Asics deals at Amazon
- Asics Gel Contend 8 (Men's): was $70 now from $54
- Asics Gel Contend 8 (Women's): was $70 now from $54
- Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Women's): was $75 now from $54
- Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Men's): was $75 now from $59
- Asics Gel-Quantum 180 (Women's): was $120 now $59
- Asics Gel Quantum 90 (Men's): was $100 now from $59
- Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Men's): was $85 now from $69
- Asics Solution Speed FlyteFoam 2 (Women's): was $130 now $69
- Asics GT-2000 11 (Women's): was $140 now $79
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women’s): was $160 now from $79
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Men’s): was $160 now from $99
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 (Women's): was $160 now from $109
Best Asics Deals
These sleek, breathable all-black sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride. The women's Asics Gel Contend 8 are also on sale from $49.
The Asics Gel Venture 9s are made for hitting the trails and boast an outsole with extra traction for gripping surfaces like muddy paths and wet rocks. They are also breathable and feature gel cushioning. The men's Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail are now on sale from $54.
You can save a whopping 50% off the Gel-Quantum 180, a chunky and stylish sneaker boasting gel cushioning for maximum impact absorption and comfort. Be sure to sift through all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
On sale from $59 at Amazon, the Asics Men's Gel Quantum 90 are a great buy. These shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, tough EVA midsole and rearfoot GEL technology to reduce impact on your heel. Buyers on Amazon say they're comfortable and fit well.
Amazon has slashed the price of the Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
These Asics tennis shoes are seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Built for the court, they feature a DYNAWRAP midfoot for stability, lightweight and energetic FLYTEFOAM cushioning and ASICSGRIP traction outsoles.
Save big on the GT-2000 11 running shoe ahead of Black Friday. The shoe features rearfoot GEL technology and FF Blast tech for supportive cushioning and a responsive rebound.
The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 is an extremely-comfortable stability shoe that offers extra support to runners through features like a wide base and sidewalls of foam your foot sits within. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout. The men’s shoe is also reduced to $99 on Amazon.
The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is a max-cushioned running shoe that offers the last word in comfort. Both the women's and men's shoe have been reduced to $109 in the sale, which is a good price, though the shoe may drop below $100 during actual Black Friday.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.