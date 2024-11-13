Huge Asics Black Friday sale at Amazon — 9 running shoe deals I’d shop now

Deals
By
published

The best Asics sneaker deals to shop this Black Friday

Asics Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market. Purchasing a pair of their cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers is basically a no-brainer — especially now that select styles are up to 50% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you're a full on marathon runner or just like to hit the treadmill for the occasional cardio, there's a pair of Asics that are perfect for you. One of my favorite deals right now is the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, which have been reduced to just $99 in both men's and women's sizes. For this deal and many more, check out all my favorite Asics running shoes on sale ahead of Black Friday. (Also, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Quick Links

Best Asics Deals

Asics Gel Contend 8 (Men's)
Asics Gel Contend 8 (Men's): was $70 now $54 at Amazon US

These sleek, breathable all-black sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride. The women's Asics Gel Contend 8 are also on sale from $49.

View Deal
Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Women's)
Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Women's): was $75 now $54 at Amazon US

The Asics Gel Venture 9s are made for hitting the trails and boast an outsole with extra traction for gripping surfaces like muddy paths and wet rocks. They are also breathable and feature gel cushioning. The men's Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail are now on sale from $54.

View Deal
Asics Gel-Quantum 180 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Quantum 180 (Women's): was $120 now $59 at Amazon US

You can save a whopping 50% off the Gel-Quantum 180, a chunky and stylish sneaker boasting gel cushioning for maximum impact absorption and comfort. Be sure to sift through all the colors to find the best deal in your size.

View Deal
Asics Gel Quantum 90 (Men's)
Asics Gel Quantum 90 (Men's): was $100 now $59 at Amazon US

On sale from $59 at Amazon, the Asics Men's Gel Quantum 90 are a great buy. These shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, tough EVA midsole and rearfoot GEL technology to reduce impact on your heel. Buyers on Amazon say they're comfortable and fit well.

View Deal
Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Men's)
Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Men's): was $85 now $69 at Amazon US

Amazon has slashed the price of the Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.

View Deal
Asics Solution Speed FlyteFoam 2 (Women's)
Asics Solution Speed FlyteFoam 2 (Women's): was $130 now $69 at Amazon US

These Asics tennis shoes are seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Built for the court, they feature a DYNAWRAP midfoot for stability, lightweight and energetic FLYTEFOAM cushioning and ASICSGRIP traction outsoles.

View Deal
Asics GT-2000 11 (Women's)
Asics GT-2000 11 (Women's): was $140 now $79 at Amazon US

Save big on the GT-2000 11 running shoe ahead of Black Friday. The shoe features rearfoot GEL technology and FF Blast tech for supportive cushioning and a responsive rebound.

View Deal
Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $79 at Amazon US

The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 is an extremely-comfortable stability shoe that offers extra support to runners through features like a wide base and sidewalls of foam your foot sits within. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout. The men’s shoe is also reduced to $99 on Amazon.

View Deal
Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Amazon US

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is a max-cushioned running shoe that offers the last word in comfort. Both the women's and men's shoe have been reduced to $109 in the sale, which is a good price, though the shoe may drop below $100 during actual Black Friday.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 