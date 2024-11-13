Huge Asics Black Friday sale at Amazon — 9 running shoe deals I’d shop now

Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market. Purchasing a pair of their cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers is basically a no-brainer — especially now that select styles are up to 50% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you're a full on marathon runner or just like to hit the treadmill for the occasional cardio, there's a pair of Asics that are perfect for you. One of my favorite deals right now is the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, which have been reduced to just $99 in both men's and women's sizes. For this deal and many more, check out all my favorite Asics running shoes on sale ahead of Black Friday. (Also, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).