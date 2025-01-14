Huge Amazon device sale live — 13 deals I’d shop now from $34
Save big on Blink cameras, Echo speakers, Kindles and more
When it comes to tech, there's no better place to score huge savings on smart devices than Amazon. In fact, the retailer is currently offering 40% off some of its most popular products with deals starting at just $34.
From Echo Speakers and Fire TV Sticks to Ring Doorbells and Kindles, there's plenty of smart device deals to discover. For example, the brand-new Amazon Echo is now 35% off, while the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is just $99.
To take advantage of these unbeatable Amazon hardware deals and more, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon device deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34
- Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $69
- Fire HD 10: was $139 now $94
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $161 now $146
- Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $224
Best Amazon Device Deals
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This is a sturdy tablet built specifically for young users. The included case handles drops and bumps, while parental controls keep content age-appropriate. It even vomes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a worry-free guarantee for peace of mind.
The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's currently only on sale in the Twilight Blue color.
Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display that works well on bedside tables or kitchen counters. The 5-inch screen shows weather updates, timers, and video calls, while maintaining a small footprint. The sunrise alarm feature makes it particularly useful as a smart alarm clock.
If you want a Fire tablet with a larger screen, look no further than the Fire HD 10, slashed by $45 right now. Released in 2023, the Fire HD 10 tablet boasts an octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 10.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) display, and a 5MP camera in both front and back. This discounted tablet comes with lockscreen ads, or you can spend a little more on the Fire HD 10 without lockscreen ads for $109.
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
The latest model of the Amazon Fire TV Cube is now on sale. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter (note that the pink raspberry color cover is the only one still in stock). The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
This bundle saves you $100 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and the Amazon Echo Show 5. The Echo Show 5 is on our list of the best smart displays, and gives you a live view from your video doorbell or security camera. It also makes for a great bedside companion.
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.