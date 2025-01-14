Huge Amazon device sale live — 13 deals I’d shop now from $34

When it comes to tech, there's no better place to score huge savings on smart devices than Amazon. In fact, the retailer is currently offering 40% off some of its most popular products with deals starting at just $34.

From Echo Speakers and Fire TV Sticks to Ring Doorbells and Kindles, there's plenty of smart device deals to discover. For example, the brand-new Amazon Echo is now 35% off, while the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is just $99.

To take advantage of these unbeatable Amazon hardware deals and more, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Amazon Device Deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $99 now $59 at Amazon This is a sturdy tablet built specifically for young users. The included case handles drops and bumps, while parental controls keep content age-appropriate. It even vomes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a worry-free guarantee for peace of mind.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 at Amazon The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's currently only on sale in the Twilight Blue color.

Amazon Echo Show 5 : was $89 now $69 at Amazon Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display that works well on bedside tables or kitchen counters. The 5-inch screen shows weather updates, timers, and video calls, while maintaining a small footprint. The sunrise alarm feature makes it particularly useful as a smart alarm clock.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 at Amazon The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 at Amazon The latest model of the Amazon Fire TV Cube is now on sale. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter (note that the pink raspberry color cover is the only one still in stock). The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $179 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $224 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.