Huge Amazon device sale — here's the 19 deals I recommend

The unofficial start of summer is rapidly approaching and Amazon is heating things up with a new round of Alexa deals. While I typically recommend shoppers wait till Prime Day to shop Amazon devices (that's when you'll find the lowest prices on Amazon gear), this week's sale is hard to bypass.

Amazon has its 4K Fire TVs, Echo speakers, Blink cameras, and our favorite Kindle on sale right now from $29. It's one of the biggest device deals I've seen from Amazon all year. Below I've rounded up 21 of the best deals you can shop right now. This includes discounts on some of our favorite Amazon hardware. For more deals this month, check out our guide to the best Amazon Memorial Day sales.

Best Amazon deals

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Price check: $29 @ Best Buy

Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module 2: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Price check: $48 @ Best Buy

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $49 (just a single Blink Mini costs $29). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for $50 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

In our tests, the Ring Solar Steplight was easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. It features motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $94 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. It's been as cheap as $79 in the past, but this is still a solid deal.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Ring Spotlight 2-Pack w/ Bridge: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

You don't need existing wiring for these battery-powered spotlights, which shine a light on paths or subjects when they detect motion. They effortlessly link to other Ring and smart home devices through the Alexa smart home app. The lights are rated at 400 lumens each, and their batteries should last up to a year on a charge.

eero 6+: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers which means they're easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero's mesh routers, there's also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo Dot as a mesh extender for free, but if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone's hotspot to get your home network back online.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $131 @ Amazon

Secure your home inside and out with Amazon's Blink Whole Home Bundle. It includes the Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell, and Sync Module 2. Combined, the devices will help you keep tabs on all corners of your house. It's $68 cheaper than buying each device separately and it includes the Sync Module 2, so you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Amazon 2-Series 40" Fire TV: was $249 now $178 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.

Blink Outdoor 4 Bundle: was $259 now $214 @ Amazon

This bundle includes everything you need to secure your home. It comes with the two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, mini pan/tilt camera, Sync Module 2, and three mounting kits. The cameras offer 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a batter bargain and easier to recommend.

Price check: $339 @ Best Buy | $239 @ Target

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy