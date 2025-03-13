Huge Alo Yoga sale is live — 9 spring apparel deals I'd shop right now

Shop 20% off stylish activewear

Alo Yoga deals
Alo Yoga is an an incredibly popular activewear brand — and despite the name, it's not just for yoga lovers. In fact, I've been eyeing deals on everything from gym gear to loungewear. The good news? You can shop the entire store for at least 20% off right now during its spring sale.

Alo Yoga's epic sale is cutting prices on everything from leggings and jackets, to tank tops and dresses with deals starting at just $44. If you've been seriously considering updating your gym wardrobe for the new season, this sale is worth taking a look at. Here are my 9 favorite styles.

Best Alo Yoga Deals

Alo Yoga Blissful Henley Bra Top (Women's)
Alo Yoga Blissful Henley Bra Top (Women's): was $74 now $44 at Alo Yoga

This crop top is made with a comfortable thick ribbed knit, and it’s the perfect alternative for those who want something breathable in the gym with a little more coverage than your average sports bra. Equipped with removable cups and light-to-medium support, it’s an ideal pick for yoga or pilates workouts.

Alo Yoga Airlift Advantage Racerback Bra (Women’s)
Alo Yoga Airlift Advantage Racerback Bra (Women’s): was $68 now $54 at Alo Yoga

With wonderful coverage, this racerback bra is the perfect sports fit for light, everyday support. Airlift for Alo Yoga is their signature second-skin fabric and I'm all for feeling supported while still being able to move around freely. Alo Yoga also recommend sizing up for a fuller cup size due to the high compression fit.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging (Women’s)
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging (Women’s): was $108 now $86 at Alo Yoga

There's currently 20% off some of Alo Yoga's bestselling leggings and I'm here to shout about it. The versatility of the High-Waist Airbush legging is top tier, taking you from home to hikes to hot yoga without hesitation. Fortunately, all four colorways are boasting the same discount, but hurry, they sell out fast.

Alo Yoga Airbrush Physique Onesie (Women's)
Alo Yoga Airbrush Physique Onesie (Women's): was $128 now $102 at Alo Yoga

If you don’t want to worry about constantly pulling up your leggings or pulling down your top while working out, here’s your solution. This one-piece offers light-to-medium support and is designed to flatter, with fabric that sculpts, smooths and stretches where you need it to.

Alo Yoga Airlift Fly Dress (Women's)
Alo Yoga Airlift Fly Dress (Women's): was $128 now $102 at Alo Yoga

This versatile piece can act as a comfortable, breathable outfit on the tennis court, equipped with Alo Yoga’s performance Airlift fabric and a built-in shelf bra. Then, you can transform it into a night-out look by quickly throwing a leather jacket on top of it.

Alo Yoga Cargo Venture Pant (Men’s)
Alo Yoga Cargo Venture Pant (Men’s): was $148 now $118 at Alo Yoga

The cargo pants of your dreams surely come with lots of pockets, customisable fit thanks to drawcords and a water-repellent finish. Thankfully, that's what Alo Yoga has crafted with this pair — as well as custom cinching at the waist. For a comfortable fit that's incredibly stylish, these are available in Midnight Green and Toffee for the same discount.

Alo Yoga Rain or Shine Jacket (Women’s)
Alo Yoga Rain or Shine Jacket (Women’s): was $248 now $198 at Alo Yoga

This jacket looks as comfortable and lightweight as Alo Yoga's iconic leggings — and that's because it is. Sporting 100% waterproof bonded ripstop doesn't stop this jacket from also being sleek and soft. It's incredibly sleek and perfect for those rainy days, or just wear it whenever you want. With $50 off, it's a great addition to your activewear wardrobe.

Alo Yoga Corduroy Stage Puffer (Men’s)
Alo Yoga Corduroy Stage Puffer (Men’s): was $248 now $198 at Alo Yoga

This statement puffer is a pretty big deal and we're not just talking about the puff on it. It's padded, insulated and is packed out with pockets making it a great piece for your colder weather wardrobe. Sure, we're heading towards summer warmth, but that doesn't mean you can't bring this out of the closet when those cold days inevitably return.

Alo Yoga Stunner Puffer Jacket (Women’s)
Alo Yoga Stunner Puffer Jacket (Women’s): was $498 now $398 at Alo Yoga

Finally, with 20% off across Alo Yoga, those premium pieces reap the most reward and this Stunner Puffer is $100 off. It's definitely the warmest fit in my recommendations, but with this premium piece you'll be ready to whip it out whenever you find a cold day that suits. For this one, it's recommended to size down once, or even twice, for the boxy oversized fit.

Grace Dean
Grace Dean

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.

