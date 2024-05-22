HP Memorial Day sale — 11 deals I'd buy from $55

Memorial Day is almost here, and there are big savings to be had from plenty of manufacturers, including HP.

HP is offering a hefty Memorial Day sale with plenty of deals for every type of user. One of our favorite sales has the HP ProBook 15-inch on sale for $1,099, which is a staggering 57% off. Meanwhile, you can also get the popular HP Pavilion 15 on sale for $549. That's $450 off its normal price. We especially like this deal because the configuration includes a Core i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Elsewhere, there are big savings on printers, including $90 off of the HP OfficeJet Pro 8034e and $170 off the much larger HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw. Perhaps one of the sweetest deals is $14 off an annual Microsoft Office 365 subscription which works on 5 devices at once — ideal for Word, PowerPoint and more.

For more PC deals, check out our guide to the best Dell Memorial Day sales and the ongoing Discover Samsung Sale.

Best HP Memorial Day deals

Microsoft 365 Subscription: was $69 now $55 @ HP

Bundling together Microsoft's mainstay productivity apps into an annual package, this discounted subscription nets you Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Outlook and more - and on 5 devices, too.

HP Series 5 27-inch Monitor: was $199 now $149 @ HP

This HD monitor has a resolution of 1920x1080 and super slim bezels to help you feel absorbed in whatever you're using it for. It has two HDMI ports included, making it ideal for connecting up a device for work and a device for play.

HP OfficeJet Pro: was $259 now $169 @ HP

This relatively compact printer offers printing, copying, scanning, and even fax (remember fax?). It also comes with a year of Instant Ink, HP's printer service that ensures you get regular, genuine cartridges delivered to your door when you need them.

HP Pavilion 16: was $849 now $499 @ HP

With a big 16-inch display, this Pavilion model is a great device for working on larger projects. It also has a huge touchpad, USB-C charging, and plenty of ports - including DisplayPort 1.4, which is pretty rare these days.

HP Color LaserJet Pro: was $699 now $529 @ HP

A much larger printer than the one we showcased earlier, this is a heavy-duty option for blitzing large print jobs across multiple pages. It's got printing, scan, copy, and fax functionality, and a nifty color display to make things nice and easy, too.

HP Pavilion 15: was $999 now $549 @ HP

This configuration of the Pavilion laptop has a 15.6-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and a Core i7 processor. Put those together and you've got a great multitasking machine for students or office workers.

HP 250: was $1,593 now $629 @ HP

With a sizable price cut, this sleek black laptop drops into much more affordable territory. It has a Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and fast NVMe storage - although we'd still like more than the 256GB on offer here. Thankfully you can double it for only $20 more.

HP Envy 17: was $1,279 now $799 @ HP

With a huge 17-inch display (with nice thin bezels), a nice two-tone finish, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this HP Envy is ideal for just about anything — and it'll look good doing it. There's even an SD card reader, too.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $1,049 @ HP

There's a lot to like about HP's 2-in-1 Spectre. It packs Intel's latest Core Ultra chip, whose NPU is primed to deliver a range of useful AI experiences. You also get a vivid OLED display and Poly-tuned audio in a lightweight design. The full spec list incudes a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display, Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our HP Spectre x360 14 hands-on, we said this is an AI laptop we'd actually buy.

HP EliteBook 1040: was $3,333 now $1,149 @ HP

Another two-tone laptop, that price cut is not a typo — you really are saving over $2,100 here. It's a powerhouse, too, with 1TB of SSD storage, 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7. If you're a coder, this could be an ideal machine for you.