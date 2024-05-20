Massive Discover Samsung Sale takes $1,100 off Galaxy S24, $900 off OLED TVs, more

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, but Samsung is getting a jump start on the retail holiday with its Discover Samsung Sales event. The sale, which last through May 26, offers massive discounts on Samsung appliances, smartphones, OLED TVs, and more.

As part of the Discover Samsung Sale — the manufacturer is taking up to $1,100 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, up to $300 off its OLED TVs, and up to $1,900 off large appliances. While many devices are at or near all-time price lows, not every deal in Samsung's week-long event merits your attention. So I've scanned through Samsung's latest sales and below I'm listing the deals I think are worth calling out.

Best Discover Samsung sales

Galaxy S24: up to $535 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $535 off its Galaxy S24 line with trade-in. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. In our Galaxy S24 review, we said it delivers some of the strongest value of Samsung's latest flagships, offering the same Galaxy AI features as its pricier counterparts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $299 now $239 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale. The latest Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Jet Bot Plus: was $799 now $629 @ Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot Plus features LiDAR sensors to map out room and clean your home with more precision. It uses the Samsung SmartThings App to let you view a map of your home from wherever you are and see which areas have been cleaned. It also comes with a self-emptying base, which makes it low maintenance.

Samsung Odyssey 27" Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $499 @ Samsung

This 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor is on sale for just $499. With a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for FreeSync, this is a great curved gaming monitor for all types of gamers.

Samsung Jet Bot w/ Clean Station: was $799 now $629 @ Samsung

The Jet Bot uses LiDAR navigation to clean every nook of your home. It can automatically adjust suction power based on the type of surface it's cleaning, whether it's hard wood flooring or carpeting. Via the Samsung SmartThings App, you can also track the bot's status, where it's cleaning, and cleaning history.

Samsung 50" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Samsung

What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS.This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 50-inch model. Note that most sizes are on sale from $799.

Samsung refrigerator sale: up to $1,400 off @ Samsung

From 3-door refrigerators to side-by-side models with touch screens, Samsung is taking up to $1,400 off its entire range of refrigerators. After discount, models start from $1,299. Note: The sale also includes Samsung's top-freezer models with prices from $699 after discount.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Samsung

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.