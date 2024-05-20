Massive Discover Samsung Sale takes $1,100 off Galaxy S24, $900 off OLED TVs, more
Save on Galaxy phones, OLED TVs, watches, and more
Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, but Samsung is getting a jump start on the retail holiday with its Discover Samsung Sales event. The sale, which last through May 26, offers massive discounts on Samsung appliances, smartphones, OLED TVs, and more.
As part of the Discover Samsung Sale — the manufacturer is taking up to $1,100 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, up to $300 off its OLED TVs, and up to $1,900 off large appliances. While many devices are at or near all-time price lows, not every deal in Samsung's week-long event merits your attention. So I've scanned through Samsung's latest sales and below I'm listing the deals I think are worth calling out.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Discover Samsung sale
- Galaxy S24: up to $1,100 off all models
- Cordless/robot vacuums: up to $200 off deals from $249
- 4K QLED TVs: deals from $449
- Galaxy Watch 6: up to $280 off
- Laptops/tablets: up to $1,100 off + up to $800 trade-in credit
- Microwaves: deals from $249
- Monitors: up to $700 off select gaming monitors from $249
- OLED TVs: up to $900 off deals from $1,299
- Washer/dryers: up to $900 off from $549
Best Discover Samsung sales
Galaxy S24: up to $535 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is offering up to $535 off its Galaxy S24 line with trade-in. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. In our Galaxy S24 review, we said it delivers some of the strongest value of Samsung's latest flagships, offering the same Galaxy AI features as its pricier counterparts.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $299 now $239 @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale. The latest Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.
Samsung Jet Bot Plus: was $799 now $629 @ Samsung
The Samsung Jet Bot Plus features LiDAR sensors to map out room and clean your home with more precision. It uses the Samsung SmartThings App to let you view a map of your home from wherever you are and see which areas have been cleaned. It also comes with a self-emptying base, which makes it low maintenance.
Samsung Odyssey 27" Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $499 @ Samsung
This 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor is on sale for just $499. With a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for FreeSync, this is a great curved gaming monitor for all types of gamers.
Samsung Jet Bot w/ Clean Station: was $799 now $629 @ Samsung
The Jet Bot uses LiDAR navigation to clean every nook of your home. It can automatically adjust suction power based on the type of surface it's cleaning, whether it's hard wood flooring or carpeting. Via the Samsung SmartThings App, you can also track the bot's status, where it's cleaning, and cleaning history.
Samsung 50" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Samsung
What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS.This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 50-inch model. Note that most sizes are on sale from $799.
Samsung refrigerator sale: up to $1,400 off @ Samsung
From 3-door refrigerators to side-by-side models with touch screens, Samsung is taking up to $1,400 off its entire range of refrigerators. After discount, models start from $1,299. Note: The sale also includes Samsung's top-freezer models with prices from $699 after discount.
Samsung Washer/Dryer sale: up to $900 off @ Samsung
Samsung is taking up to $900 off select washers and dryers. The sale includes washer/dryer sets, front load washers, top load washers, standalone dryers, and more. You can shop all washers from $549 here and all dryers from $549 here.
Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Samsung
Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.
Samsung 55" S95D 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $2,299 @ Samsung
You can now take $300 off this brand new Samsung TV, the best and brightest OLED currently offered. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, all while delivering an incredibly matte, glare-free display. It also comes equipped with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound, built-in speakers that promote positional audio, though it's compatible with soundbars to amplify the effect. The Tizen platform also received a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX, coupled with AI-based features to personalize the viewing experience.
