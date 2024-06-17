Hostinger is taking 10% off hosting and website builder plans

When it comes to hosting a website, we rated Hostinger as one of the best unlimited web hosting providers you'll find. In fact, we named it the overall winner. We also named it one of the best ecommerce website builders, especially for beginners.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "TGUS10" to save 10% on 12-, 24-, and 48-month web hosting and website builder plans. That's one of the best Hostinger coupons we've seen.

Hostinger is our top pick when it comes to best unlimited web hosting providers. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "TGUS10" to knock 10% off 12-, 24-, and 48-month hosting and website building plans.

In our Hostinger review, we said it's a top choice for novice and intermediate users alike, thanks to its cheap pricing, useful website builder, and extensive knowledge base. We especially liked the website builder that is easy to use and powerful enough to create nice designs.

Performance-wise, Hostinger is also scored well in our tests with websites responding with an average response time of 120ms. This puts it in the top 10% of providers that we've tested. Make sure to take advantage of this coupon while you can.