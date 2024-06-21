Home Depot 4th of July sales 2024 — best deals I'd shop now

July is still a few days out, but that's not stopping Home Depot from releasing its Independence Day deals. The retailer is offering sitewide discounts on appliances, outdoor furniture, power tools, and more during its early 4th of July sales event.

One of the best early sales right now knocks up to 35% off select furniture at Home Depot. The sale is broad with discounts on dining tables, home office chairs, entertainment centers, and more. I've been covering Independence Day deals for over a decade and below I'm rounding up the best sales you can get at Home Depot, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest sales. Additionally, follow our guide to the best 4th of July sales across all retailers and our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes right now.

Home Depot 4th of July sales

Mini refrigerators: deals from $27 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering a wide range of discounts across multiple mini refrigerators. The sale includes brands like Magic Chef, Vissani Frigidaire, Costway, and more. Prices start from as low as $27.

Air conditioners: deals from $38 @ Home Depot

Air conditioner season is here. As part of the early Home Depot 4th of July sales event, the retailer has fans, air conditioners, and air purifiers on sale from $38. The sale includes brands like Honewell, Keystone, Whirlpool, and more.

Furniture sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

From patio furniture to massage chairs, Home Depot is knocking up to 50% off furniture for your living room, patio, bedroom, and kitchen.

Home accessories: deals from $10 @ Home Depot

Deck out your home with a new entertainment center, dining chairs, or decorative pillows. Home Depot has various home accessories and furniture on sale from $10.

Washers/dryers: deals from $468 @ Home Depot

The Home Depot has washers and dryers on sale from $468. The sale includes standalone and combo units from the likes of Samsung, GE, LG, and more.