Hey Dude launches epic BOGO sale ahead of Prime Day — get 2 pairs of shoes for just $69
Snag two pairs of your favorite Hey Dudes for a total steal
If you're in search of a casual and trendy shoe that won't break the bank, look no further than Hey Dude. The viral footwear brand is well-known for its signature and unique shoe styles — and they just so happen to be hosting a 2 for $69 flash sale ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
The Hey Dude BOGO sale allows you to pick any two pairs of kicks from the Hey Dude BOGO sales page. All you have to do is add both to your cart and enter the code "STEAL" at checkout. You'll have two stylish pairs of Hey Dudes for just $69 on your doorstep in no time. With tons of options for men, women and kids, the whole family is sure to be rocking Hey Dudes this fall.
Hey Dude Wally Sox: get 2 for $69 @ Hey Dude
For a limited time only, you can buy 2 pairs of Hey Dudes for $69. Enter the code "STEAL" at checkout to snag this unbeatable deal. We recommend the Wally Sox (pictured), because let's face it: You can't go wrong with a classic! This style gives you sock-like comfort with the classic Wally look. The shoe will hug your foot, and the easy slip-on style and no tie laces are perfect for days when you're on the move.
Aside from the Wally Sox, there are plenty of other cool and comfy Hey Dudes to choose from. Ladies will love the Wendy Star Studded shoe that features stylish studs, flexible support and elastic laces to make you the star of the show every single day.
For kids and toddlers, there are a variety of fun mix and match shoe options, including the classic Wally Toddler Stretch Canvas or the adorable Wendy Toddler Daisies and Cherries.
With so many styles to choose from, it might be hard to pick your favorites — but we have faith in you! Just don't forget to enter promo code "STEAL" at checkout so you can reap all the benefits from the Hey Dude 2 for $69 flash sale.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.