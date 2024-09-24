Hey Dude launches epic BOGO sale ahead of Prime Day — get 2 pairs of shoes for just $69

If you're in search of a casual and trendy shoe that won't break the bank, look no further than Hey Dude. The viral footwear brand is well-known for its signature and unique shoe styles — and they just so happen to be hosting a 2 for $69 flash sale ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

The Hey Dude BOGO sale allows you to pick any two pairs of kicks from the Hey Dude BOGO sales page. All you have to do is add both to your cart and enter the code "STEAL" at checkout. You'll have two stylish pairs of Hey Dudes for just $69 on your doorstep in no time. With tons of options for men, women and kids, the whole family is sure to be rocking Hey Dudes this fall.

Hey Dude Wally Sox: get 2 for $69 @ Hey Dude

For a limited time only, you can buy 2 pairs of Hey Dudes for $69. Enter the code "STEAL" at checkout to snag this unbeatable deal. We recommend the Wally Sox (pictured), because let's face it: You can't go wrong with a classic! This style gives you sock-like comfort with the classic Wally look. The shoe will hug your foot, and the easy slip-on style and no tie laces are perfect for days when you're on the move.

Aside from the Wally Sox, there are plenty of other cool and comfy Hey Dudes to choose from. Ladies will love the Wendy Star Studded shoe that features stylish studs, flexible support and elastic laces to make you the star of the show every single day.

For kids and toddlers, there are a variety of fun mix and match shoe options, including the classic Wally Toddler Stretch Canvas or the adorable Wendy Toddler Daisies and Cherries.

With so many styles to choose from, it might be hard to pick your favorites — but we have faith in you! Just don't forget to enter promo code "STEAL" at checkout so you can reap all the benefits from the Hey Dude 2 for $69 flash sale.