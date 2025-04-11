Epic YETI sale on Amazon from $17 — 15 water bottle and cooler deals I'd shop this weekend

From sipping your water on the sidelines to toting your beers to the tailgate, YETI makes some of the best coolers and best water bottles on the market. The brand's durable and versatile products are sure to come in handy all spring and summer long — especially right now with the extra 20% you can save on Amazon.

If you're a fan of YETI, this sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on coolers, tumblers, ice buckets and more with deals starting at just $17. One of my favorite deals is on the popular YETI Roadie Cooler 24, which is now $50 off. You can also shop the YETI Rambler Tumbler (25 oz) for just $30. I'd also recommend snagging the YETI Rambler Colster Can Insulator (12 oz) for just $20.

So don't wait — shop our favorite coolers and water bottles before their discounts disappear! Check out my 15 favorite deals from the epic YETI sale on Amazon.

Best YETI Deals

YETI Yonder Water Bottle (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

YETI Rambler Colster Can Insulator (12 oz): was $25 now $20 at Amazon Make your friends jealous at the next tailgate or BBQ with this can insulator that will keep your drink cold on a hot day It has space for exactly one standard-sized can of your favorite beverage. Better yet, it's double-walled and vacuum-sealed for maximum chilling power.

YETI Rambler Stackable Mug (6 oz ): was $30 now $24 at Amazon These 6 oz stackable mugs are ideal for espresso on the go. Its DuraSip Ceramic Lining is fused to a vacuum insulated stainless steel to ensure your drinks are kept hot. Plus, these can easily stack and fit in the smallest spaces.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (25 oz): was $38 now $30 at Amazon For someone who is always on the go, this Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (30 oz): was $38 now $30 at Amazon Similar to the Rambler listed above, this YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.

YETI Rambler Bottle (46 oz): was $55 now $44 at Amazon If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a great YETI. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.

YETI Rambler Wine Chiller: was $70 now $56 at Amazon Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool, even on the warmest spring day with this wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes.

Yeti Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $79 at Amazon Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.

YETI Camino 20 Carryall: was $130 now $104 at Amazon If you don’t want to haul around a large cooler on your travels, this all-purpose utility bag is ideal. It might be small but it’s sturdy enough to carry everyday items on your shoulder. Equipped with useful dividers and two interior zippered pockets, you can keep everything organized. Plus, it’s waterproof and puncture-resistant thanks to its durable material.

YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket: was $150 now $120 at Amazon Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler: was $275 now $220 at Amazon While we think the Tundra 35 would look right at home in a yard or on a picnic, it's also certified Bear Resistant, making it suitable for even the toughest trips. There's no melting thanks to a 3-inch PermaFrost insulation.

Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $260 at Amazon If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold.