Epic Walmart Father's Day sale — 11 last-minute gifts I recommend from $19
Big savings on Apple, PS5 and more
Father's Day weekend is here and if you're still shopping for a gift, you're in luck. Walmart just launched a massive last-minute Father's Day sale with gifts that can either arrive tomorrow or be purchased online with in-store pick up.
I've been digging through this weekend's Walmart deals and there are some great offers for dad (or yourself). Whether it's the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle for $498, AirPods for just $79, or a mammoth Onn 75-inch 4K TV for $448, there's something for every dad and every budget. Here are my favorite deals in this weekend's Walmart sale. For more gift ideas, check out our Father's Day sales guide.
Best Walmart deals
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Beach season is here! That means now is the time to get dad new flip-flops, Crocs, or both. Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $19 for men's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. For instance, you can get the Crocs Unisex Sandals for $22 (pictured, was $34).
AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Walmart
Apple's incredibly popular earbuds are a must-have for iPhone users, with no cables in sight and a nifty charging case. $50 off makes them much more affordable, too. This is just $10 shy of their all-time price low.
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Walmart
Want your buds a little more stylish? The Beats Studio Buds are essentially AirPods by a different name but with multiple ear tip sizes and active noise cancelling. The perfect gift for dad, a grad, or yourself.
LG Sound Bar: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart
This compact soundbar incorporates a subwoofer into its design and connects using a single HDMI cable to eliminate mess. It produces big sound, too, with 2.1channel audio.
Hisense 58" 4K TV: was $298 now $258 @ Walmart
This big 4K TV offers auto upscaling and Roku TV built-in, meaning you can find all of your favorite apps and shows using one remote. It's also huge, at 58 inches, with 4K resolution.
Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 9 features a fast S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy
Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 @ Walmart
Ideal for students, this Windows 11 laptop has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, while also packing an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and a big 1080p display that's ideal for multitasking. It's one of the best early back to school sales you can snag.
iPad Air (M1/64GB): was $569 now $399 @ Walmart
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but there's nothing the new iPad Air tablet does that this one can't — and at this price it's an unbeatable value. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Onn 75-inch 4K TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart
A 4K TV of this size used to cost the earth, but this one is under $450 and offers a 75-inch 4K panel that also packs HDR10 and a 2160p resolution. Even better, it uses the Roku OS platform, which happens to be our favorite for streaming.
Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart
Microsoft's most powerful console ever, the Series X is a great way to get started with 4K gaming while also offering backward compatibility and access to Xbox Game Pass for hundreds of games to choose from.
PlayStation 5 Bundle: was $559 now $498 @ Walmart
Prefer PlayStation? Save $60 on this PS5 Slim console which comes with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, one of last year's finest releases and a true showcase of what the console can do. It's the perfect gift for dad (or yourself).
