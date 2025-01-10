Epic Best Buy weekend sale is live now — 25 deals I’d buy from $19

Looking for a little retail therapy this weekend? You'll want to check out these Best Buy deals. A ton of my favorite TVs, laptops, headphones and more are seeing epic price cuts.

For starters, you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and activation at Best Buy. Plus, you can get the awesome LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $699 at Best Buy. Full disclosure, this did sell for $599 back on Black Friday, but this $100 discount is still epic value and one of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy.

Editor's Choice

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in the sales is unreal. They're some the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $599 on Black Friday, but it's still a good value now as it's one of the cheapest OLED TVs deals you can buy.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $949 at Best Buy Buy your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy and activate it on a carrier during checkout to save big. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (over 16 hours), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

Samsung 65" QN80D 4K Neo QLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 at Best Buy A Best Buy exclusive, this Samsung TV is now a whopping $900. This elite TV uses individual zones of light for impressive color and contrast. Clear motion is matched with synced sound, all with more picture dimension to draw you in. It's definitely worth checking out now.

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $499 at Best Buy Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage make it a solid MacBook alternative. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.

Headphones

JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in the sales is unreal. They're some the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $129 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $21 at Best Buy One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $499 at Best Buy Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Appliances and smart home

Appliance sale: deals from $159 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $159. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.