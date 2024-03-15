Epic Best Buy weekend sale is live — here's the 13 deals I'd buy

The weekend is here, so get ready for a ton of awesome deals at Best Buy. This retailer's latest round of discounts includes a ton of savings on some of our favorite products, including MacBooks, OLED TVs, phones and more.

The huge Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K TV is $1,799 at Best Buy. At a generous $500 off its original asking price, it's an awesome way to score a large-screen OLED TV at a relatively low cost. Plus, if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you can score the new 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $50 off at Best Buy. (Sign up from $49/year at Best Buy).

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Best Buy deals this weekend.

MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1709556245942&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple%2Fmacbook-air-m3%2Fpcmcat1709556245942.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1709556245942&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$50 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy member deal! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can score Apple's new MacBook Air M3 for $50 off. (<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1679668833285&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Felectronics%2Fbest-buy-membership%2Fpcmcat1679668833285.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1679668833285&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sign up at Best Buy). Available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the new Airs are powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560339&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-streaming-device-includes-support-for-wi-fi-6-dolby-vision-atmos-free-live-tv-black%2F6560339.p%3FskuId%3D6560339&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-2nd-gen-review-solid-streaming-at-an-affordable-price" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-with-4k-ultra-hd-streaming-media-player-and-alexa-voice-remote-2023%2F-%2FA-89419626" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Target

Appliance sale: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1563301508502&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftop-deals%2Fsmall-appliance-deals%2Fpcmcat1563301508502.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1563301508502&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $54 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $54. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4901809&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p%3FskuId%3D4901809&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-2021" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now. Note: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G91TLNJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">The 256GB model is on sale for $379 ($100 off at Amazon).

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9CJM1Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-ipad-10-2-inch-wi-fi-64gb-2021-9th-generation-space-gray%2F-%2FA-54184187" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Target

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm4-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6408356.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $348 now $249 @ Best Buy

Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the Sony WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Note: Walmart has them for $2 less.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$248 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Over-the-Ear-Headphones-with-Google-Assistant-Black%2F310157752" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$247 @ Walmart

iPhone 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fiphone%2Fshop-iphone-15-models%2Fpcmcat1694621185359.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

TCL 85" S4 S-Class 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538119&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-85-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538119.p%3FskuId%3D6538119&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1HZFQRF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

MacBook Air 15.3" (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534600&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-starlight%2F6534600.p%3FskuId%3D6534600&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C75NSLJY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770940-REG/apple_mqkw3ll_a_15_macbook_air_midnight.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ B&H Photo

13" Surface Laptop 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517663&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-laptop-5-13-5-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i5-with-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-black-metal%2F6517663.p%3FskuId%3D6517663&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a dependable productivity machine. Its spacious keyboard and tall screen are great for getting work done and the fact that Microsoft improved the brightness makes it slightly more usable outdoors. The newly-added Thunderbolt 4 support is also welcome. This config on sale packs a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense LCD, Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Lightweight-Processor-Multi-Tasking%2Fdp%2FB0B8QMLVSD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6530819&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-256gb-phantom-black-at-t%2F6530819.p%3FskuId%3D6530819&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy. Just note that the newer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available. To get this deal, you'll have to activate a new line or account through AT&T.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra-256gb-unlocked-sm-s928uztexaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$750 off w/ trade @ Samsung

Sony 55" Bravia XR A75L 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559234&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-55-class-bravia-xr-a75l-oled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6559234.p%3FskuId%3D6559234&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-OLED-inch-BRAVIA-Ultra%2Fdp%2FB0CHLPVV97%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535929&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p%3FskuId%3D6535929&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-oled-c3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,596 @ Amazon