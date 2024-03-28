Epic Best Buy deal: How to get a free 65-inch Samsung TV right now

Samsung's 2024 lineup of TVs are now hitting the market. Traditionally, it takes a few weeks before retailers start slashing the price of new TVs. However, Best Buy is blazing its own trail with a massive BOGO deal that merits your attention.

For a limited time, buy a new 2024 Samsung TV at Best Buy and you'll get a free 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV (TU690T). That's right — a free 65-incher ($479 value) when you buy any Samsung 2024 TV. Even better, if you're a My Best Buy member ($49/year at Best Buy), you'll get an extra $100 off your TV purchase. That's one of the best TV deals I've seen this year.

Here's an unprecedented deal from Best Buy. For a limited time, buy a new 2024 Samsung TV and you'll get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal TV. Most of the TVs in this promo cost upwards of $1,000, but you can get the new <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6576604&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-43-class-ls03d-the-frame-series-qled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576604.p%3FskuId%3D6576604&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung 43-inch Frame 4K QLED TV and a 65-inch Crystal TV for $999 (pictured), which is $447 off. Note that Samsung is offering the exact same promo direct from their website.

For $49.99 per year, My Best Buy Plus gives members access to upgraded free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. Members get $100 off during this current Samsung TV sale.

The majority of Samsung's 2024 TVs are priced $1,299 and more. However, the 2024 Samsung 43-inch Frame 4K QLED TV is selling for $999.99. That's the least expensive TV in Samsung's 2024 lineup right now. If you buy the $999 TV, you'll get a free 65-inch Samsung. Just remember to start your purchase via this link by adding the free TV first and then adding the 2024 Samsung TV to your cart.

If you're not familiar with the new line of TVs, check out our guide to the Samsung TV lineup 2024. Alternatively, check out our guide to the best March Madness TV sales happening right now.