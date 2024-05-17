Epic Amazon weekend sale just launched — 31 deals I'd get on OLED TVs, apparel and more

The weather is warming up, and so is Amazon's selection of deals. Whether you're looking for activewear to help you get outdoors, a new OLED TV or an upgrade for your smart home, you're in luck.

Right now the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV is $1,196 at Amazon. This is $300 off, the lowest price I've seen for this model and an awesome deal for an OLED TV in this size. We rank it on our list of the best budget TVs, although note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.

Plus, the JBL Clip 4 is $49 at Amazon ($20 off.) This portable speaker is perfect for hikes, outdoor parties and more. It lasts for up to 10 hours of playback on a charge and is even waterproof.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Also check out the best Memorial Day TV sales.

Apparel

Amazon Women's Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 60% off its line of women's apparel. The sale includes sweaters, cardigans, t-shirts, sandals, shorts, and more.

Amazon Men's Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Spring is here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more.

Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon has a sale on Adidas gear from $10. You can score sneakers, activewear, apparel and accessories in men's, women's and kids' sizes.

Levi's jeans: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Snag deals on Levi's jeans and other apparel from $19. The sale includes shorts, T-shirts, jackets, jeans and more. However, note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 65" U6HF 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Free $200 gift card! The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Through June 16, you'll also get a free $200 NBA Store gift card with your TV.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness and beautiful contrast and colors. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate and support for VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $22 @ Amazon

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review, we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but otherwise they're a great buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we said these headphones "deliver big in the value department."

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the new model with USB-C.

Speakers

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for up to 10 hours of playback.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, beach days, and music festivals. But the best part: if multiple friends attending your outdoor function own one, you can sync them together and amplify the sound.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.

Price check: $139 @ Best Buy

Smart home

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $49 (a single Blink Mini costs $35.) These affordable cameras pack a crisp 1080p resolution which can make out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It also features a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Price check: $64 @ Best Buy

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

In our tests, the Ring Solar Steplight was easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. It features motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Appliances

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 in tall under the brew stream.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

The space-saving design of the Keurig K-Compact fits three cup sizes — 6, 8, 10 oz — and has a 36 oz water reservoir. Simply insert a pod, select your desired brew cup and your coffee will be served in under a minute. It also fits travel mugs up to 7 inches tall, making it easy to get your coffee fix on the go.

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

This Shark vacuum is our choice for the best vacuum cleaner on the market. It delivers awesome performance at an affordable price, picking up all kinds of debris like pet hair and cereal with ease on both hardwood floor and carpets. It also has a swivel head for multidirectional cleaning.