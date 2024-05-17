Epic Amazon weekend sale just launched — 31 deals I'd get on OLED TVs, apparel and more
Amazon is slashing the prices of apparel, OLED TVs, smart home tech and more this weekend
The weather is warming up, and so is Amazon's selection of deals. Whether you're looking for activewear to help you get outdoors, a new OLED TV or an upgrade for your smart home, you're in luck.
Right now the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV is $1,196 at Amazon. This is $300 off, the lowest price I've seen for this model and an awesome deal for an OLED TV in this size. We rank it on our list of the best budget TVs, although note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.
Plus, the JBL Clip 4 is $49 at Amazon ($20 off.) This portable speaker is perfect for hikes, outdoor parties and more. It lasts for up to 10 hours of playback on a charge and is even waterproof.
Keep scrolling for all my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Also check out the best Memorial Day TV sales.
Apparel
Amazon Women's Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 60% off its line of women's apparel. The sale includes sweaters, cardigans, t-shirts, sandals, shorts, and more.
Amazon Men's Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon
Spring is here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more.
Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Amazon has a sale on Adidas gear from $10. You can score sneakers, activewear, apparel and accessories in men's, women's and kids' sizes.
Skechers: deals from $16 @ Amazon
Skechers sneakers and apparel are on sale from $16 at Amazon. The sale includes some of the best Skechers, like the Skechers Women's Sketch Lite Pro Perfect Time Sneakers on sale from $42.
Levi's jeans: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Snag deals on Levi's jeans and other apparel from $19. The sale includes shorts, T-shirts, jackets, jeans and more. However, note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.
TVs
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $39 @ Target
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Hisense 65" U6HF 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
Free $200 gift card! The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Through June 16, you'll also get a free $200 NBA Store gift card with your TV.
Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon
If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness and beautiful contrast and colors. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate and support for VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,196 @ Amazon
Best value OLED! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.
Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Walmart
Headphones
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $22 @ Amazon
Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review, we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but otherwise they're a great buy.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
Get some of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for $60 off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised these headphones' long battery life, effective noise cancellation and bass-forward sound. They have a tight, stable fit, although we sometimes found them uncomfortable to wear.
Price check: $139 @ Best Buy
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we said these headphones "deliver big in the value department."
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the new model with USB-C.
Speakers
JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for up to 10 hours of playback.
Price check: $49 @ Best Buy
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon
The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, beach days, and music festivals. But the best part: if multiple friends attending your outdoor function own one, you can sync them together and amplify the sound.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy
Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon
The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.
Price check: $139 @ Best Buy
Smart home
Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon
If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $49 (a single Blink Mini costs $35.) These affordable cameras pack a crisp 1080p resolution which can make out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It also features a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.
Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $59 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.
Price check: $59 @ Best Buy
Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon
The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.
Price check: $64 @ Best Buy
Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon
In our tests, the Ring Solar Steplight was easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. It features motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.
Appliances
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 in tall under the brew stream.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon
The space-saving design of the Keurig K-Compact fits three cup sizes — 6, 8, 10 oz — and has a 36 oz water reservoir. Simply insert a pod, select your desired brew cup and your coffee will be served in under a minute. It also fits travel mugs up to 7 inches tall, making it easy to get your coffee fix on the go.
iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon
This Shark vacuum is our choice for the best vacuum cleaner on the market. It delivers awesome performance at an affordable price, picking up all kinds of debris like pet hair and cereal with ease on both hardwood floor and carpets. It also has a swivel head for multidirectional cleaning.
Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven: was $349 now $259 @ Amazon
The Ooni Fyra 12 got our U.S. Editor-in-Chief hooked on making pizzas. This a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds, which makes it great for taking on camping trips and tailgates.
