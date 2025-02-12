Epic Alo Yoga sale takes up to 40% off apparel — 11 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Stock up on high-quality leggings, cozy coats and more
Like many others, I live in cozy apparel every day. Athleisure is my go-to because it's comfortable and — when it's high-quality — it looks really nice. One of my favorite brands to shop is Alo Yoga, and luckily, there's a massive sale going on right now.
Whether you're looking for a pair of structured, smoothing leggings, a cute crop top or a warm puffer jacket, Alo Yoga has you covered. Most items are 20% off right now, but some are discounted by a whopping 40%.
One deal I'm obsessed with is this cropped puffer jacket for just $158. It has just enough "puff" to keep you warm, but not so much that you'll feel like you can't move in it. And of course, you can't go wrong with these 7/8 high-waist leggings for only $86, a staple for any wardrobe.
Read on to see the other deals that caught my eye, or shop the entire Alo Yoga sale from as little as $14.
Best Alo Yoga deals
This crop top is made with a comfortable thick ribbed knit, and it’s the perfect alternative for those who want something breathable in the gym with a little more coverage than your average sports bra. Equipped with removable cups and light-to-medium support, it’s an ideal pick for yoga or pilates workouts.
With a high waist, four-way stretch fabric, and a cropped 7/8 length, these leggings will be your go-to for your next workout session. Customers rave about the sculpted, supportive fit, and there are a variety of discounted colorways to choose from right now.
These leggings practically have it all: unique design, all-over comfort, and a structured, smoothing fit. Pair them with a crop top to show off their unique, asymmetrical cutout waistband, or fold down the waistband for a more understated look.
Designed to offer full coverage from the double-layered, high-rise waistband all the way to the ankle, these leggings are ideal for high-intensity workouts in which your top goal is to work up a sweat. And with Alo Yoga’s compressive Airlift, four-way stretch fabric, they’ll fit comfortably, too.
If you don’t want to worry about constantly pulling up your leggings or pulling down your top while working out, here’s your solution. This one-piece offers light-to-medium support and is designed to flatter, with fabric that sculpts, smooths and stretches where you need it to.
This versatile piece can act as a comfortable, breathable outfit on the tennis court, equipped with Alo Yoga’s performance Airlift fabric and a built-in shelf bra. Then, you can transform it into a night-out look by quickly throwing a leather jacket on top of it.
It’s not quite spring yet, but as soon as temperatures start warming up, this mini skirt will have its proper chance to shine. Its shiny fabric and quilted design takes me back to the ‘90s in the best way, while a high-rise waistband brings it into the modern era.
A unique take on your classic trouser, these pants feature hip cutouts and adjustable side belt buckles so you can get your fit just right. Then, a long inseam, relaxed overall fit, and breathable, lightweight fabric contribute to all-day comfortability.
This cropped puffer jacket looks cozy, stylish, and incredibly comfortable. It’s lightly filled, so it’ll keep you warm, but not hot as spring temperatures start rolling in. This light filling paired with a ribbed hem and cuffs keep the jacket’s overall size to a minimum, making it easy to wear on a night out or over a crop top on your way to the gym.
You can absolutely wear this over a sports bra on your way to the gym, but it’s a piece you’ll more so want to wear out to dinner and to a movie. Made with a faux leather exterior in this gorgeous cinnamon brown shade and zippered side pockets that are both functional and stylish, this gem will have people constantly asking you where you bought it.
Winter is almost over, which means it’s easier than ever to find excellent deals on staple coats like this one. Made with soft, warm faux fur and a satin lining, this trench coat will keep you warm and looking your best while strolling the lanes or heading out to a fancy dinner.
