Early Black Friday apparel sales are live — shop the 15 best sales from Patagonia, Carhartt, Lululemon and more

Shopping for clothing is one of my favorite past times — and with all the early Black Friday apparel sales happening now, it's starting to feel like Christmas morning!

Apparel and shoes are seeing some of the biggest markdowns with popular brands like Lululemon, Nike, Adidas, Patagonia and more slashing the prices on their latest collections. One of my personal favorite sales is the Ugg sale, which is offering 30% off new styles.

The deals certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, invest in some cold-weather apparel and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. For more great deals from your favorite brands, check out my 15 favorite early Black Friday sales going on now. (Also, check out our larger guide to this week's best Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals).

Best apparel sales

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $22 @ Walmart

Gymshark sale: up to 60% off @ Gymshark

Right now, you can save up to 60% on both men's and women's apparel at Gymshark. From everyday gym clothes to rest day essentials, Gymshark has has all the apparel you need to comfortably reach your fitness goals.

Hey Dude sale: up to 30% off w/ code 'FALL30' @ Hey Dude

Hey Dude is currently having a friends and family sale that is offering up to 30% off select styles. From slip ons to flip flops, snag a a pair of Hey Dudes starting at the unbeatable price of $14. The deals are for men, women and children.

Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's denim styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30.

L.L. Bean sale: deals from $14 @ L.L. Bean

Whether you're looking for a sweater to wear over the holidays or you need a new camping fleece, L.L. Bean's early Black Friday sale is the perfect time to invest. Many of their products also make for great gifts like the Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas for just $64.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike

Fitness apparel deals at Nike have arrived early! If you’re looking to refresh your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank, now’s the perfect time to invest in high-quality gear for less. From sports bras and leggings to sneakers and sweats, shop all the best Nike deals from $12.

Patagonia sale: up to 50% off @ Patagonia

As temperatures start to drop, the holiday sales begin to sizzle. In fact, the prices of our favorite Patagonia fleeces, jackets and vests have already been slashed in half. Shop the sale with up to 50% off in savings.

REI sale: deals from $7 @ REI

With the holidays just around the corner, my favorite outerwear retailer, REI, has an enormous amount of high-tech gear on sale at massively discounted prices. Shop deals from Patagonia, Smartwool, The North Face and more starting at just $7.

The North Face: up to 30% off @ The North Face

Usually, pieces from The North Face's apparel collection are a big investment — but right now, you can snag huge discounts on puffers, hoodies, vests and more starting at just $20. Not only will you stay super warm this fall and winter, you'll also be stylish (which is always the goal).

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.