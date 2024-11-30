Meta Quest 3 and 3S Cyber Monday deals: The best sales right now

Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means Meta Quest 3 deals are ramping up after Black Friday. If you're new to VR or mixed reality — or you're looking to upgrade — now is a great time to jump in.

The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S are among the best VR headsets we've tested, with the former offering better optics and the latter a lower price. Right now my favorite Meta Quest Cyber Monday deal is the Quest 3S bundle for $299 at Amazon that gives you Batman: Arkham Shadow for free alongside $75 of Amazon digital credit if you use coupon code QUEST75.

There's also great discounts to be had on Meta Quest 3 and 3S accessories and VR games. Here are the best Meta Quest Cyber Monday deals so far.

Top Meta Quest 3/3S deals (US)

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $499 at Amazon Now that Meta's Quest 3S is here, the price of the Quest 3 has dropped significantly from $649 to $499. It's an excellent VR headset, but now it's more affordable, which is a definite win. It also comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.

Meta Quest 3 games: deals from $8 @ Meta Horizon Store

Once you've picked up a discounted Meta Quest 3 headset, you'll want something to play (assuming you don't get hooked on Batman: Arkham Shadow!), and that's where the Black Friday sale on the Meta Horizon Store can help. There are game deals from just $4 in this sale, use coupon code BFCM24 to get these deals.

Kiwi Design K4 Boost Battery Strap: was $69 now $39 at Amazon It's no secret that the Quest 3 and 3S don't have long battery life, but if you attach this comfortable, Elite Strap-like K4 Boost Battery Strap on, you can get up to 3 hours of additional battery life. Plus, it comes with enlarged rear support and thickened padding so you can play in comfort for longer.

Zybervr Comfort Elite Strap: was $24 now $11 at Amazon If you aren't fussed about battery and just need an affordable yet comfortable head strap, you can't go wrong with this Zybervr Comfort Elite Strap. It comes with PU leather and memory foam cushioning, and is easily adjustable hinge and rotation button.

Bioherm Charging Dock: was $79 now $59 at Amazon Need a place to put your Meta Quest while it charges? This Bioherm Charging Dock is exactly what you're after, and it even adds a touch of style with RGB lighting. This vertical stand will keep your space from being littered with VR controllers all while your headset gets a much-needed boost.

Yoges Charging Dock: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The Yoges Charging Dock offers a more simplified stand, but it also throws in two rechargeable batteries for your Quest controllers. That's stops the need for the inevitable replacement batteries, and you'll also get a nice setup to put your Meta Quest when it needs some juice.

Iniu Link Cable (16ft): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a way to use your Meta Quest for hours on end without needing a charge or want to tap into that PC VR experience, you'll need a long enough Link Cable. That's where this Iniu Link Cable at 16 feet will come in handy, and it's going for quite the price. Be warned, though, the cable is quite thick.

JSAUX Battery Pack for Meta Quest: was $39 now $31 at Amazon For extra battery in a unique package, try out the JSAUX Battery Pack. It lays around your next while plugged in so it doesn't get in the way of movements, and offers up to 6 hours of extra playtime. A different way to enter VR for a hugely extended period of time.

PrismXR PC-VR Streaming Air Link Bridge: was $79 now $63 at Amazon While the Meta Quest 3 and 3S can work untethered from your PC thanks to Air Link — which streams a feed via Wi-Fi — this bridge can help make the connection more stable, as it establishes a direct link, rather than going through your router.

DeadEyeVR DriVR VR Golf Club Handle Attachment: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Now that it's getting colder, your days on the links are numbered until spring, but you can still practice your drives and putts with this Meta Quest accessory that lets you use one of the controllers as a golf club. Just make sure you keep a firm grip on it.

Yoges Handle Attachments: was $24 now $17 at Amazon Beat Saber is one of our favorite games for Meta Quest. It combines Dance Dance Revolution-like gameplay with swinging around a Star Wars-esque lightsaber. However, to truly immerse yourself in it, I recommend a set of handle extenders, like these bad boys for $17.

Top Meta Quest 3/3S deals (UK)

Meta Quest 3S (128GB) : was £289 now £275 at Argos The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.