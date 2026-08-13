My toilet seat had been sliding for weeks. Every time I sat down, it shifted. I kept thinking I'd get around to fixing it, but it seemed like one of those mysterious plumbing problems that required calling a professional.

Then I realized it was probably just loose bolts. Turns out I was right. Five minutes with a screwdriver and my toilet seat was completely stable again. If yours is sliding around, you can fix it the same way. Here's what's happening and how to solve it.

Why your toilet seat keeps sliding

Every time you sit down and shift your weight, you're putting stress on the bolts connecting the seat to the bowl. Over months and years, this constant movement loosens them gradually. Plastic hardware wears down faster than metal. Older seats develop cracks or warped hinges that prevent them from staying firm.

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Sometimes improper installation causes the problem from day one. The bolts were never tightened properly initially. Either way, addressing it quickly matters. A sliding toilet seat is uncomfortable and can actually be a fall risk, especially for elderly people or children.

How to tighten your toilet seat For this job you'll need a screwdriver and possibly pliers. Locate the bolts connecting your seat to the bowl. Depending on your toilet's age and model, these might be accessible from above the seat or from underneath. Turn the bolts clockwise to tighten them. The key is making them snug. Firm enough that the seat doesn't move, but not so tight that you risk snapping the bolts. Most of the time, this is all you need. Tighten, test, done. If tightening doesn't solve the problem, check whether your seat actually fits your toilet bowl properly. Some seats are universal, but misfits happen. If tightening doesn't fully solve the issue, you can install rubber non-slip pads on the bottom of your seat. These create extra grip between the seat and the bowl, preventing sliding even if the bolts loosen slightly over time. They're inexpensive and take literal seconds to apply.

Common mistakes that make things worse

While it might be tempting to over-tighten the bolts, try to avoid using excessive force. Snapping a bolt will leave you needing extra replacement hardware you didn't plan on buying.

It's also important not to delay the repair, as a seat that constantly slides around can eventually break completely, turning a simple adjustment into a full replacement.

If the existing hardware looks old or worn, consider replacing it entirely rather than just retightening it, since older bolts tend to work themselves loose again quickly.

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Finally, make sure to align and center the seat before securing it into place, as an off-center seat feels awkward to sit on and won't close properly.

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