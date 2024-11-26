Black Friday deals under $25 — I found the 31 best sales on Yeti, Alexa speakers, Skechers, Lego and more

Black Friday deals are here! Sure, some people will be shopping for a new OLED TV or laptop, but you don't need to spend a lot to get all your holiday shopping done. I've done the hard work for you and searched out a ton of awesome deals that come in under $25.

There are a ton of deals under $25 Amazon's device sale. I highly recommend grabbing this Echo Dot + Smart Bulb bundle for $22, and you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $21 to stream all your favorite shows. There are also Lego sets on sale from $9 including this cool Lego City Blue Monster truck for $9.

Scroll down to see my favorite Black Friday deals under $25. If you can't get enough deals, check out the best Black Friday PS5 deals in the PlayStation store.

Best Black Friday deals under $25

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

REI Trailmade Cuff Beanie (unisex): was $22 now $9 at REI.com I'm a sucker for an extra-cozy beanie, especially one with retro charm. Roomy, soft, stylish and of course, warm, the REI Trailmade Beanie is ready to be your wintertime domepiece staple for just ten smackeroos. The only color on sale is burgundy — but I think that's the best one anyway.

Hanes Ecosmart Hoodie: was $22 now $11 at Amazon I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

Vonmay Fuzzy Slippers (Women): was $21 now $14 at Walmart Keep your feet toasty this winter with the Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers/Booties. The house shoes are made with high density memory foam along with an anti-shock layer. A rubber sole keeps you from slipping whereas its foldable collar cover keeps your ankles warm and cozy.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Max 6-month plan (with ads): was $59 now $17 at Max - United States Max is also offering a huge $42 off its 6-month plans (with ads) for Black Friday. Usually $9.99 per month, this plan is now just $2.99 per month. Max is our favorite streaming service, so this is a great deal, and as it's a 6-month plan it's perfect for those who don't want the upfront commitment of a 12-month subscription.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $17 at Amazon The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $17 at Target If you have a friend with a busy schedule, they will love receiving this simple, no-frills slow cooker from Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving its festive color.

Levi's jeans: deals from $18 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $18. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Levi's is taking 50% off sitewide, albeit on different styles/apparel.

Columbia: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of a wide selection of Columbia apparel for men and women. After discount, prices start as low as $19. The sale includes jackets, backpacks, fleece sweaters and more.

Bella Pro 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker: was $59 now $19 at Best Buy If you like coffee and want to save money by making it at home, this Bella Pro coffee maker at $19 is a must-buy deal. You're getting $40 off the regular price for a coffee maker that can make 12 cups, enough for a small party.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $19 at Walmart A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring with the critically acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is out.

PowerA Wired Nintendo Switch Controller: was $22 now $19 at Target If you find the Switch's Joy-Cons awkward for longer are gaming sessions and don't want to fork over $70 for a Pro controller, PowerA's stylish line of Switch controllers feel great for a fraction of the price. Although wired controllers have their downsides, the overall quality and value of the PowerA controller make it a must-buy.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now $20 at Amazon Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $20 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator: was $25 now $22 at Amazon Want to keep your canned drinks cold? This can insulator is the ultimate companion for keeping slim hard seltzer cans icy cold. Designed with double-wall vacuum insulation and a durable stainless steel build, it ensures your drink stays chilled while your hands stay dry. And it's perfect for on-the-go refreshment during road trips!

Free smart bulb! Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 at Amazon The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. It's now bundled with a free Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb.

Pokémon 2024 Paldea Adventure Chest: was $29 now $22 at Target This Pokémon bundle themed to Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region just hit a record-low price in time for Black Friday. With it, you get several booster packs, some ready-to-play promo cards, a squishy toy Pikachu, tech stickers and more.

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones: was $49 now $24 at Amazon A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.