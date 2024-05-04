Wayfair's Way Day sale is back — 13 deals up to 80% off I recommend shopping this weekend

Frequent Wayfair shoppers know that pretty much any time of year is a good time to shop Wayfair's massive online assortment of furniture, decor and kitchen appliances. But they also know that there's no better time to score deeply discounted homewares than during Way Day.

You have until May 6 to shop the annual sales event, happening now, where markdowns are as great as 80% off at Wayfair. To help you get ahead of your weekend shopping, we've already dug through thousands of deals to bring you the best, and our favorites start at just $7. Because here's the thing — Wayfair's offerings can be sort of hit or miss, so if you decide to stray from our list below (which sticks to brands we know and love, like Sunbrella and Loloi, or come well-vetted by previous buyers), be sure to do some research first before hitting "add to cart."

The Best Way Day Decor Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $7 @ Wayfair

Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $7. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $75 now $44 @ Wayfair

How sweet is the scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop the ceramic base? We'd tap this if your design aesthete can swiftly be summarized by "cottagecore." Modern yet classic, this petite light would look darling on a nightstand or side table. It's also 41% off, making it a far more affordable alternative compared to other similar styles on the market.

Inbox Zero Koree Standing Desk: was $179 now $99 @ Wayfair

While this doesn't earn a spot on our guide to the best standing desks in 2024, for less than $100, it's still a steal and offers all the bells and whistles of our budget recommendation, including a hook for hanging accessories, like headphones. Buyers note it's a breeze to assemble, can be adjusted in height from roughly 28 to 46 inches, and raises and lowers super smoothly.

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Francis Geometric Rug: was $329 now $190 @ Wayfair

From one of Loloi's best-selling collections, this Harlequin number from design duo Chris Loves Julia is 42% off if you need a 5'x7' flooring foundation. But every other size offering features some discount or another. This soft, hook-loomed wool rug stuns, but that does mean it requires a bit more care — be sure your beater bar is up when vacuuming and be prepared for shedding.

The Best Way Day Kitchen Deals

Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster: was $93 now $69 @ Wayfair

This retro-inspired, brushed stainless steel toaster isn't all good looks. In our Cuisinart 4-slice classic metal toaster review, our editor dubbed it a two-for-one tool that packs six-plus settings into a compact countertop appliance simply by turning a free-moving dial. It delivers impressively even and consistent toasting (choose between Bagel, Defrost, and Reheat) with a wide opening and is a cinch to clean thanks to two removable crumb trays.

Ninja Professional Blender 1000: was $99 now $79 @ Wayfair

From the brand behind some of our favorite budget blenders, Ninja's 1000 offers a 6-blade design and 1,000 Watts of power that blends foods into juice, frozen drinks, smoothies, dips, spreads, and more. It offers three different speeds, including a pulse function, so you can determine thickness more easily.

The Best Way Day Outdoor Deals

Sol 72 Striped Sunbrella Throw Pillow: was $30 now $25 @ Wayfair

If you're looking to dress up an outdoor sofa or accent chair with a throw pillow this summer, we can't recommend Sunbrella fabrics enough in terms of looks and durability. And this black-and-white cabana stripe is a perfect combination of both but at an even greater price point.

Pure Garden Solar Powered Pathway Lights: was $99 now $48 @ Wayfair

If your backyard space needs a bit more than ambiance, then illuminate pathways with this set of 8 solar-powered, LED stake lights from Pure Garden. "They are bright, but not plane-landing bright. Very attractive pattern and adds a great touch to our walkway!" one reviewer writes.

Keter Urban Raised Garden Bed: was $146 now $107 @ Wayfair

Editor-tested and -approved, the Keter raised garden is ideal for small outdoor spaces—like a balcony—or those simply lacking an area to dig directly into the dirt in your backyard. It offers a place to grow herbs, flowers, and more. It includes a seed sprouting tray and water gauge, so you never have to guess whether your plants are thirsty or feeling quenched. Fill it with up to 12.7 gallons of dirt and store handheld shovels, rakes, watering cans, and extra pots on the bottom shelf.

Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: was $538 now $143 @ Wayfair

We're firm believers that every space—even your backyard—deserves a rug. This jute-lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. It also just dropped to the lowest price we've seen: The 8'x10' size is 69% off, and the larger 9'x'12' upgrade is 56% off.

Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill: was $449 now $399 @ Wayfair

One of the best grills we've tested, this particular Char-Broil earns its top-rated status for its stainless steel plates, push-start, and even cooking. It also comes with side tables so you can spread all your fixings without feeling crowded.

The Best Way Day Bedding Deals

Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Pillow: was $99 now $26 @ Wayfair

This shredded memory foam-filled pillow from Wayfair's in-house brand boasts 16,000-plus 5-star reviews that rave about its cool touch, contouring support, and fluff-ability. Every size (standard, queen, and king) is on sale during Way Day and ships fast.