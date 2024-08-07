Best smart home deals for your dorm room — 9 deals I’d buy from $19
Turn your dorm room into the smartest digs on campus
Moving into a new dorm room can be exciting, nerve-racking, and expensive. While we can't help with the former, we can definitely help with the latter. I've picked out the best back to school sales to help you turn your dorm room into the smartest on campus.
From the nifty Google Nest Hub 2 for $76 at Walmart to a four-pack of TP-Link bulbs for $21 at Amazon, there are some great bargains to be had. Here are our picks for the best smart home deals for your dorm room. (Also, make sure to check out our guide to best dorm room essentials).
Best smart home deals
Roku LE Media Player HD: was $24 now $19 @ Walmart
If you've got a TV in need of an upgrade, the Roku LE Streaming Media Player will let you enjoy HD video from just about any video app you can think of — ideal for Netflix binges, or playing your Spotify favorites through the TV.
TP-Link Tapo 4-pack: was $25 now $21 @ Amazon
Looking to smarten up your room's lighting? These TP-Link smart bulbs are a great deal, with four included in this bundle. They work with just about any smart home service — Google, Alexa, or otherwise.
Echo Pop: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it's now on sale. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
XODO PK3 Smart Home Starter Kit: was $79 now $59 @ Target
Looking for a cheap way to keep tabs on your dorm room? This deal can net you a security camera, smart bulb, and pair of smart plugs for under $60, and they'll work with the free app or your Alexa setup.
LaView Camera 4-Pack: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
Sure, it's probably overkill for a dorm room, but if you and some fellow students share a larger property, it might be worth considering a series of cameras to ensure everything stays safe whether you're home or not - don't forget to apply the $20 coupon, too!
Google Nest Hub 2: was $99 now $76 @ Walmart
The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers sleep tracking and support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. In our Google Nest Hub 2 review we said it's the best smart display for your bedside.
Google Nest Audio: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
A powerful speaker packing Google Assistant, the Nest Audio is an ideal centerpiece for your next party or gathering. In our Google Nest Audio review, we said it's the best-sounding option under $100 for Google Home and Nest customers.
Echo (4th Gen): was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Not only is it an Alexa smart speaker that can control other smart home devices by using your voice, but it's also a mesh Wi-Fi extender and can upgrade your TV's audio experience with an Alexa home theater sound experience. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
