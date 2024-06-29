Best early Amazon Prime Day deals — 15 sales I’d get now

Only a few days to go until Prime Day arrives, but if you're itching to start getting in on the savings, we've got some good news for you. Amazon just rolled out some early deals on headphones, TV, Amazon devices, tablets, and more. It's a great opportunity to snag anything that's been on your wishlist.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $249 at Amazon. That's nearly $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for one of the best Android tablets on the market, which we consider a true iPad competitor. If you've already tapped into the Amazon ecosystem or want to transform your space into a smart home, Amazon smart devices are on sale from $22. You can snag a bundle that includes the Blink Video Doorbell System and an Echo Pop bundle for $34 at Amazon — a savings of $75.

Granted, better deals could pop up the closer we get to Prime Day. But that's also when everyone else will be scooping them up, so you run the risk of Amazon running out of stock for your particular must-haves. Shopping early is a safer bet, and Amazon's upping the ante with huge markdowns ahead of Prime Day.

Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

This edition of the Echo Pop comes with optional parental controls and 6 months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones will be able to enjoy child-friendly music, audio books, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $34 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $54.

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

A budget-friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100 — and now it's even more of a steal priced at just half that.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: was $149 now $69 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty.

Insignia 32" F20 HD Fire TV: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Don't get it to replace your living room TV, but as a second screen for you kitchen, bedroom or kids room, you won't find a cheaper option than this 32-inch Insignia TV. For just $79, you're getting a 720p smart TV with access to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, YouTube and more. Own a smart home or Amazon Echo devices? It also offers deep Alexa integration and a voice control remote.

Sony ULT Field 1: was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

Sony's power sound series only launched in April, but it's already being discounted. The ULT Field 1 is the smallest speaker in the series and sounded impressive during our hands-on test, with a bigger bass than we expected for its size. It claims up to 12 hours of battery life and has an IP67 rating, making it capable of withstanding water, dust, shock (from falling), and even rust. Users can pair two ULT Field 1 speakers in stereo or can connect and sync with up to 100 speakers for large music installations. This deal matches the lowest price I've seen on this model so far.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but otherwise this is a good option for the low price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021) is basically the same, hardware-wise, as the excellent Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021). It’s got the same octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and vivacious 1,900 x 1,200 display. The big difference is that it's designed specifically for use by older kids ages 6-12, so it comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, a colorful kickstand case, and a comprehensive, no-questions-asked 2-year warranty that covers accidental damage.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon

In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said these buds are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we've ever tested. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $329 now $239 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad.