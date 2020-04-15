Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the cheap iPad alternative you’ve been waiting for

Samsung has quietly taken the covers of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, its new budget-focused Android tablet that could take on Apple’s iPad.

The new tablet popped up on Samsung’s Indonesia online store (via TechRadar), showing off a tablet that looks rather similar to the iPad Pro 2020. But the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been designed to be a cheaper take on 2019’s Galaxy Tab S6, rather than a premium flagship device.

With a 10.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a little less screen space to play with than its older sibling. But with a resolution of 2000 x 1200, its displays should offer plenty of sharpness and clarity.

For people who’re keen to snap photos on their tablets, the Tab S6 Lite comes with an 8MP rear camera; a far cry from the dual-camera array of the new iPad Pro but on par with the iPad Air. The front-facing camera has a 5MP lens, which is fairly standard for tablets, if a tad middling,

Other interesting design features include the use of dual speakers that Samsung claims deliver 3D sound and are Dolby Atmos certified. And Samsung’s S Pen from the Galaxy Tab S6 is also present in the Lite model, which can be stored in a compartment in the ‘Book’ cover that’s an optional extra for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite; however, there’s no neat integrated grove to store the stylus like there is in the Tab S6.

(Image credit: Samsung)

On the inside, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an octa-core processor that’s partnered with 4GB of RAM and tops out at 2.3Ghz. Samsung didn’t mention what chipset its new tablet will sue, but it looks likely to be the Exynos 9611 found in other budget Samsung devices like the Galaxy A51.

Onboard storage comes in 64GB and 128GB options, with a micro SD slot that can support up to 1TB of additional storage space. 4G LTE connectivity is also supported for people who like to take their tablet out and about away from wi-fi hotspots. And with a 7,040mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite should keep ticking along for up to 13 hours worth of video playback time, according to Samsung.

As this is a Samsung device, it comes with the company’s Knox “defense-grade” security, which could come in handy for people who plan to use the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for work.

There’s no word on pricing or availability, though such a listing would indicate that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite should go on sale soon. Given the Galaxy Tab S6 cost $649 at launch and came with more powerful specs than its Lite sibling, we expect the Tab S6 Lite to be a good bit cheaper.

Without a firmed up price, we don’t know how Samsung’s tablet will measure up against the standard iPad and iPad Air. But what it might lack in powerful specs, could be made up with its slick design, bundled S Pen, and potentially attractive price.