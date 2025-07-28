SpinTel just joined the 'early NBN 500' club with this super-tempting AU$74p/m 500Mbps plan

Just when I thought the NBN scene was slowly warming up, with new turbocharged speed tiers hitting shelves in September, one spicy new offering has well and truly cranked up the heat.

NBN Co's planned speed boost on September 14, 2025 will multiply everyday NBN 100 plans by 5, resulting in them offering 500Mbps as standard evening speeds for around the same price. Yet, in a shock move, SpinTel has recently introduced its mega 500Mbps plan, a full seven weeks before NBN Co is set to take the stage.

I've showcased SpinTel's ultracheap deals before, including its newer NBN 750 plan, but this one takes the cake. Costing just AU$74p/m for the first six months, you'll save AU$65.70 before the price increases to AU$84.95p/m.

What's more, when compared to other NBN plans, this price is in line with the average costs of NBN 25 (AU$72.29p/m), but delivers nearly 20x the speeds. And, interestingly, this plan is AU$2p/m cheaper than the telco's own NBN 100 offering, supplying — you guessed it — 5x slower speeds. How mindboggling is that?!

SpinTel | NBN 500 | AU$74p/m (for 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) Advertising a monstrous 500Mbps across all hours, SpinTel's latest plan will set you back AU$74p/m for the first 6 months, before increasing to AU$84.95p/m ongoing. This is a huge step for the telco, beating out other providers and NBN Co's own launch of NBN 500 plans. And, it's even cheaper than SpinTel's own NBN 100 plan, chopping AU$2 off per month. With 500Mbps downloads and 42Mbps uploads, SpinTel's Home Turbo plan is ideal for lag-free gaming, streaming and remote work, supporting 4K video calls, downloading game patches and 4K viewing simultaneously. And like other high-speed plans, you'll need an FTTP or HFC connection to order this service. Total minimum cost: AU$74 | Total first year cost: AU$953.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,019.40

Jumping the queue before the official NBN 500 rollout isn't as hard as it seems. If you've already got a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection, then you're one step closer to signing up for SpinTel's attractive plan. All you need to do is order the plan from the telco's website, and they'll sort out the rest. Existing customers can also migrate to the new plan by contacting SpinTel.

If you have fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) or fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) at home, your property could be eligible for NBN Co's free fibre upgrade. You can check your address at NBN Co's website, and order your fibre upgrade when you sign up for the plan via SpinTel.

When it comes to speeds, it's hard to compare as SpinTel is one of the first of its kind. However, it's worth noting that the 500Mbps figure is theoretical and real-world speeds will likely depend on your connection type, location and time of day. But, like other budget-focused providers, SpinTel piggybacks off Optus, using the bigger telco's network to supply NBN and mobile services. According to recent ACCC data, Optus reached 103.7% of advertised plan speeds during all hours of the day and 103.0% during the busy hours. If these top results extend themselves to SpinTel, you and your internet speeds will be cruisin'.

As for the hardware component of any NBN plan, SpinTel does offer modems alongside the plan for an upfront fee. SpinTel's modem bundles range from AU$139.95 to AU$419.95, and can include up to 2 mesh extenders. You can also add a VoIP phone line for free, and a 25GB mobile plan, starting from AU$14p/m (for 6 months, then AU$25p/m ongoing).

So if you're peachy keen to get a head start on a new NBN 500 plan, you can check out SpinTel's Home Turbo plan on its website.