Best Black Friday VR headset deals: Meta Quest 3S, PSVR and more
At these prices, it's never been easier to dive into VR gaming
Black Friday is approaching fast, and already VR headsets from some of the leading brands are seeing huge discounts. Whether they play on PC or console, you can save big on plenty of gaming visors for the gamer in your life.
Right now you can snag the PSVR 2 for just $349 at Amazon and get a free copy of Horizon Call of The Mountain. That's a $250 savings. For PC gamers, the HTC Vive 2 Pro is $400 off at B&H, or if you're on the hunt for a mixed-reality headset instead, you can pick up the HTC Vive XR Elite for the same price of $799 at Amazon. And while we've yet to see price cuts on the Meta Quest 3 headset by itself, retailers are instead offering bundles that throw in the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month subscription to Quest+, which gives you access to a rotating catalog of VR games each month.
So tune in (or rather strap in) here for killer discounts on the best VR headsets as Black Friday gets into full swing.
Quick Links
- Meta Quest 3S (128GB): now $299 + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+
- PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: was $599 now $349
- Meta Quest 3 (512GB): now $499 + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+
- HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit: was $1,199 now $799
- HTC Vive XR Elite: was $1,099 now $799
Top Black Friday VR headset deals
Lowest price! Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, for $250 off and this bundle will throw in one of the best PSVR 2 games, Horizon Call of The Mountain, at no extra cost. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best controllers I’ve ever used on a VR headset with accurate tracking and impressive haptic feedback. You can also get the PSVR 2 by itself for the same price.
Save $400 on this future-proofed virtual reality headset on the market that's perfect for a PC setup. HTC's Vive Pro 2 sports a 5K display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 120-degree field of view, and access to Display Stream Compression (DSC) tech that’s usually found in high-end monitors.
The Vive XR Elite has the power of a PC-powered headset in a comfortable, portable form factor, making it one of the best hybrid (or mixed-reality) VR headsets on the market. This deluxe pack comes with four attachments including a strap, face gasket and temple clips.
Now that Meta's Quest 3S is here, the price of the Quest 3 has dropped significantly from $649 to $499. It's an excellent VR headset, but now it's more affordable, which is a definite win. It also comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.
Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $299 @ Amazon
The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.