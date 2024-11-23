Best Black Friday VR headset deals: Meta Quest 3S, PSVR and more

Black Friday is approaching fast, and already VR headsets from some of the leading brands are seeing huge discounts. Whether they play on PC or console, you can save big on plenty of gaming visors for the gamer in your life.

Right now you can snag the PSVR 2 for just $349 at Amazon and get a free copy of Horizon Call of The Mountain. That's a $250 savings. For PC gamers, the HTC Vive 2 Pro is $400 off at B&H, or if you're on the hunt for a mixed-reality headset instead, you can pick up the HTC Vive XR Elite for the same price of $799 at Amazon. And while we've yet to see price cuts on the Meta Quest 3 headset by itself, retailers are instead offering bundles that throw in the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month subscription to Quest+, which gives you access to a rotating catalog of VR games each month.

So tune in (or rather strap in) here for killer discounts on the best VR headsets as Black Friday gets into full swing.

Top Black Friday VR headset deals

HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit: was $1,199 now $799 at BHPhoto Save $400 on this future-proofed virtual reality headset on the market that's perfect for a PC setup. HTC's Vive Pro 2 sports a 5K display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 120-degree field of view, and access to Display Stream Compression (DSC) tech that’s usually found in high-end monitors. Read more ▼

HTC Vive XR Elite: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon The Vive XR Elite has the power of a PC-powered headset in a comfortable, portable form factor, making it one of the best hybrid (or mixed-reality) VR headsets on the market. This deluxe pack comes with four attachments including a strap, face gasket and temple clips. Read more ▼